CEDAR FALLS — A television ad featuring a Cedar Falls family has made its way to the airwaves to promote gender-affirming care for children.

The Christiason family – Kyle, Jennifer, Ben and Lars – were recruited for an ad campaign by the ACLU of Iowa. The ads are broadcast on 12 TV stations across the state.

Veronica Lorson Fowler, the communications director for the ACLU of Iowa, approached the Christiasons knowing they have been active in helping find gender-affirming care for their transgender son, Ben, for the past decade.

“It’s sad we’re in a moment that we have to convince people that (transgender people) are people too,” Fowler said. “We want to show how wonderfully a transgender kid can turn out when parents do what good parents do – which is to listen, to learn and lead with love.”

ACLU of Iowa worked with Amperage Marketing, also in Cedar Falls, to create the ad. Fowler said the ad’s intended audience is those aged 50 years or older who are “in the middle” politically. The ad is aired during prime time – when a television audience is expected to be at its highest – around the time of evening newscasts. The reason for this is when people are watching the news, they’re “in a mode to listen and learn and find out about the world,” she said.

The organization received funding from the national ACLU office and did not use government funding to create the ad.

Fowler said the ACLU of Iowa wanted to tell the story of transgender individuals. She said the Christiasons were in a position to make a television ad. Other families were considered but feared for their safety because their children were younger.

Coming out

Ben, 25, first came out as gay to his parents in the sixth or seventh grade. A couple of years later around the age of 14 or 15, his father, Kyle, said Ben asked, “This isn’t true, but what if I said I was a boy?”

A few months later, Kyle and Jennifer said, Ben showed them a video of a transgender boy.

“It was just the perfect way to show us because this kid looked like (and) talked like Ben and he was coming out on this video,” Kyle said. “It was visually like Ben doing it.”

Kyle and Jennifer said in that moment “it clicked” for them as parents. They now regard it as a transformative point in their lives.

Missed signs

After learning Ben is transgender, his parents looked back on his life and started understanding small moments in Ben’s formative years as a toddler and preschooler.

Kyle said from ages 2 to 4, Ben was a happy and outgoing child but “something changed” around ages 5 or 6. Kyle and Jennifer believed Ben was just a mature, quiet kid, but now look back and realize Ben was severely depressed.

Kyle noted when their younger son, Lars, was born Ben announced he was excited to be a big brother. Kyle and Jennifer told him he was going to be a great big sister.

“It’s just tons of those cues ... over time. Ben, of course, interpreted it as something must be wrong with how I’m feeling, something’s wrong with me,” Kyle said.

In the ad, Ben states that transitioning helped him mentally.

“We’re not losing that person,” he said. “That person’s coming alive again. And this is how I’m gonna come alive again, is by becoming Ben.”

Once Ben came out as transgender, Kyle and Jennifer immediately started looking into what they could do to help their son. Both in the medical profession, Kyle and Jennifer were pointed by friends and colleagues to a specialty clinic for gender health at the University of Minnesota.

Later, Ben received his gender care at the University of Iowa and eventually received top surgery – performed to remove breast tissue – in Wisconsin.

Telling family

Jennifer said it took a while for them to share with family members that Ben was now Ben due to fear of not knowing how they would respond.

“Every person you come out to … now they’re vulnerable,” Jennifer said. “Every grandparent, every friend, every single one is the ultimate moment of vulnerability.”

The Christiasons were lucky, they said, receiving nothing but love and support. A moment that sticks with them is the day they told Kyle’s 90-year-old grandparents about Ben’s transition.

It was right before Ben performed in a music concert because the program listed his name as Ben. Jennifer said they nodded along as they learned Ben’s news and later asked a lot of questions.

At the end of Kyle’s grandfather’s life, a touching moment occurred in the hospital.

“Truly the last actual thing he said out loud that was showing that he was still with us, he looked up and said, ‘I love you, Ben,’” Jennifer said. “(Ben) could have not had that moment had we never shared, and what a beautiful moment that was.”

Acceptance at school

Acceptance came from outside the family, as well.

Ben was the first openly transgender person to graduate from Cedar Falls High School and the first openly transgender boy to participate in a boys’ sports team as a member of the cross-country team.

Troy Becker, now the athletics and activities director for the high school, approached the Christiasons one day and said he’d “love to have Ben on his team.”

“I always look back to what visible leadership and allyship and support looks like,” Jennifer said about Becker. “It wasn’t passive. It was active. It was incredible. It still is one of those things that makes me cry.”

Legislative assault

Although Cedar Falls Community Schools accepted Ben with open arms, the Christiasons fear what would happen if Ben had to come out today due to multiple pieces of legislation signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The most harmful law aimed at transgender students, they said, is the “bathroom bill.”

The new law forbids transgender students to use public school restrooms that align with their gender identity. For a child to use the bathroom that would make them feel most comfortable, students need parental consent for special accommodations such as using a faculty or single-occupancy bathroom.

Last week, Reynolds signed a plethora of laws that pertain to gender and sex in schools. One requires schools to notify parents if a child asks to use new pronouns. Others ban school books with descriptions or depictions of sex acts and bar discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation before seventh grade.

“It makes me shudder that there are barriers to those now because we know what it meant to (Ben),” Jennifer said. “It’s just harmful. It’s hateful. It’s discriminatory. … It’s going to be hard for Iowa to recover from this.”

Gender-affirming care

Reynolds also signed a bill that bans gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18.

Gender-affirming care supports transgender and non-binary people who experience symptoms of gender dysphoria that stem from distress about their gender identity not matching their sex assigned at birth. It can include mental health, medical or surgical services.

Kyle said he’s offended legislators believe children “don’t have enough brain activity to be part of this discussion.” He said many people opposing gender-affirming care are against it because they believe people’s brains are not fully developed until the age of 25.

According to the National Institute of Health, the prefrontal cortex, located behind the forehead, is one of the last parts of the brain to mature. NIH states the prefrontal cortex regulates thoughts, actions and emotions.

Kyle, a physician, said he realizes full development may not occur until age 25, but doesn’t agree with the argument.

“It’s not that all of a sudden (you turn) 25, there’s a switch, now you’re everything you are supposed to be,” he said.

Jennifer, a registered nurse, said gender-affirming therapy looks different for everyone.

“There’s a lot of folks that think that everyone who identifies as transgender is on some kind of gender-affirming hormone therapy, or that they’re going to have all kinds of surgeries,” she said.

She also disputes claims transgender youths are getting surgeries with no guidance from parents or concerned medical professionals. Bottom surgery, a procedure performed to match a person’s genitals with their gender identity, always happens after the age of 18. Kyle said it is usually a two- to three-year process to receive that surgery as an adult.

Transgender youths can be provided puberty blockers. Kyle described it as puberty pause therapy. The purpose of puberty blockers is to allow a family to go through a “full discernment process.” He said there is no harm if at the end of that process a child decides to quit using blockers. Puberty will continue as normal consistent with their assigned sex at birth.

Kyle said barring the option for transgender youths can result in mental illness.

“Not being able to live your authentic self creates a state of depression and anxiety and not being able to realize one’s full potential,” he said. “Research shows if we truly honor that and allow that gender identity to be expressed, and to be affirmed, sometimes through gender-affirming hormone therapy, their potential is greater.”

Fighting fear

The Christiasons said the big reason they agreed to the TV ad was to start a conversation about “fear.”

“I get the fear and not wanting your child to suffer through the fears of others,” Jennifer said. “But, boy, to not embrace their truth is so dangerous for them. It could cause very dark things to happen, like suicidal ideation.”

“We understand when people who don’t have as much experience, they have a fearful reaction,” Kyle said. “We want them to just see that there’s another path, this is something that saved our child’s life. It’s something that preserved relationships within our family.”

The Christiasons, as well as the ACLU’s Fowler, said the ad is not going to change everyone’s mind, but hopefully will create a positive association with transgender individuals.

“If it can crack open just a hair when someday they have someone they love … come out, they might remember seeing this and watching it,” Jennifer said. “Maybe that can give them a little hope for the person they love.”