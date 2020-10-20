Cedar Falls extends mask mandate through Dec. 9

CEDAR FALLS — Despite concerns from the public about whether masks are effective at curbing coronavirus spread, the City Council on Monday night extended its mandate through Dec. 9.

The council voted 4-2 to prolong its mask order, first enacted Sept. 8. Council members Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires dissented, as they did in September. Ward 3 member Daryl Kruse — who originally voted against the mandate — was absent.

University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook sent a letter to the council asking it to extend the mandate until a vaccine is “readily available.” He reiterated that request during public comments, saying that among hundreds of UNI students exposed to someone who tested positive, less than 1% contracted the virus — which he attributed to mask wearing.

“From our own data, we see that a mask ordinance really is effective at limiting the spread of the virus and allowing us to keep our businesses, our schools and our community open and functioning,” he said.

Resident Penny Popp said she believed continuing the mandate would help Cedar Falls “get us back to some type of normal life and activities.”