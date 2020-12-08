Cedar Falls extends face mask mandate until Jan. 20 on 4-3 vote

CEDAR FALLS — The city has extended its face mask mandate for another six weeks, and changed it to apply to anyone over two years old.

The City Council approved the extension on a 4-3 vote, with council members Susan deBuhr, Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires dissenting.

All three have opposed the ordinance since its inception Sept. 8.

The mandate — which carries no penalty — requires those within city limits to wear a face covering in public places where they can’t social distance, in all indoor public settings, including businesses but not including one’s own home, and while using public transportation.

People do not have to mask inside their own vehicles, when exercising, when seated at a restaurant or when obtaining a service requiring removal of a face covering.

Law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel are exempt, as well as those with breathing difficulties or other medical or behavioral conditions.

Cedar Falls had required masks for those older than 5 rather than 2 years of age as the CDC, other cities and the governor’s proclamations do — a discrepancy asked about by resident TJ Frein.