Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Waterloo mayors to face off in Salvation Army's 'Battle of the Bells'

It’s time for a twist on an old classic.

Cedar Falls, Evansdale, and Waterloo will see its mayors face off again in the Salvation Army’s annual bell ringing competition called the “Mayoral Battle of the Bells” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 3.

But this year, they’ll be joined by randomly chosen Cedar Valley partners.

For the past 14 years, the mayors have squared off in a December battle to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

While Waterloo’s mayor typically emerges victorious, the battle in 2021 was a nail biter with the narrowest victory to date. Only $27.01 separated the first and second place finishers.

On average, the friendly challenge raises $2,000 to $3,000 annually for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

“We truly appreciate the mayors volunteering their time and for welcoming the new twist of random groups ringing alongside them in the battle,” said Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green will be found alongside the University of Northern Iowa Ambassadors at Hy-Vee College Square, 6301 University Ave.

Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska will be accompanied by PepsiCo at the Evansdale Fareway, 215 S. Evans Road.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will be found outside with Life 101.9 at Hy-Vee Crossroads, 1422 Flammang Drive.

“The support of our local government officials is critical as we raise the funds necessary to provide vital services to our community,” says Major Martin Thies, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls. “We are forever grateful for their support.”

The Red Kettle campaign continues through Dec. 24 and The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell ringers. If interested, sign up by providing a preferred date, location, and time at www.registertoring.com.