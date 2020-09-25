Cedar Falls encourages residents to complete census as deadline approaches

“It’s a little bit better than Iowa’s response,” noted Green. The state’s self-response rate stands at 71% as of Wednesday.

However, with census worker follow-up to those who didn’t respond on their own, 96% of households in Iowa have been counted, according to a state-by-state chart updated daily. Online information is not available on how that breaks down by city.

The self-response rate as of Wednesday in Waterloo was 68.9%. It was 72.2% for all of Black Hawk County.

Cedar Falls officials have been working with the University of Northern Iowa to reach students who may not have been counted yet. The census tract where UNI is located and those surrounding it show a lower self-response rate than other tracts that are partially or wholly within Cedar Falls.

Count day was April 1, so students were to fill out census forms based on their college addresses even though most UNI students had moved home at that point because the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not about what town do you like the most or where do you consider your hometown, but where were you April 1, 2020,” said Green. “It’s especially tricky because of that April 1 date.”