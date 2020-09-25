Cedar Falls encourages residents to complete census as deadline approaches

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls officials are encouraging residents to complete their U.S. Census forms as the deadline to be counted approaches.
The last day to participate in the once-a-decade effort is Sept. 30 – next Wednesday.
Amanda Huisman, a Cedar Falls communications specialist, spoke about the impending deadline at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Data from the census determines federal funding for programs including health care, education, housing. It determines the state’s representation in Congress, social services throughout the county,” she said, explaining the importance of participating.
“We’ve got to make sure (residents are) included in our counts, partly for federal dollars and for state dollars but also just for an accurate reflection of who is in our city,” Mayor Rob Green said in a later interview. “It’s something that can be completed in about two minutes.”
That can be done by filling out the mailed form households should have received in March, going online to 2020census.gov or calling (844) 330-2020.
In the coming days, officials are hoping to boost the city’s self-response rate, which stood at 73.5% of housing units as of Wednesday.
“It’s a little bit better than Iowa’s response,” noted Green. The state’s self-response rate stands at 71% as of Wednesday.
However, with census worker follow-up to those who didn’t respond on their own, 96% of households in Iowa have been counted, according to a state-by-state chart updated daily. Online information is not available on how that breaks down by city.
The self-response rate as of Wednesday in Waterloo was 68.9%. It was 72.2% for all of Black Hawk County.
Cedar Falls officials have been working with the University of Northern Iowa to reach students who may not have been counted yet. The census tract where UNI is located and those surrounding it show a lower self-response rate than other tracts that are partially or wholly within Cedar Falls.
Count day was April 1, so students were to fill out census forms based on their college addresses even though most UNI students had moved home at that point because the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not about what town do you like the most or where do you consider your hometown, but where were you April 1, 2020,” said Green. “It’s especially tricky because of that April 1 date.”
He noted, though, that the college address should be used because in future years students would live in Cedar Falls most of the year.
Jean Wiesley, UNI’s assistant director of residence/administrative services, said information was sent to all students living on campus in March, noting that the university would provide rosters to the U.S. Census. A variety of messages also went out online and through social media along with outreach to leaders of student organizations. That work has continued this fall, including a short presentation created for faculty use in classes this week.
Some college communities are concerned about an under count of students related to confusion around people going home during the pandemic last spring. UNI’s efforts mean there won’t an under count for on-campus students, but Wiesley said there is a “slight concern” for those living off campus. Those students weren’t part of the information UNI sent to census officials in the spring.
“UNI is coordinating efforts with staff from the city of Cedar Falls to reach students who are living in off-campus apartments,” she noted. That includes distributing fliers and other information about the census to apartment complexes where students live.
Huisman noted that other groups of people sometimes get missed in the census count, as well. Among those are the very young and low-income people.
People who complete the census may mistakenly believe they don’t need to include small children. “So, every person in your household does need to get counted, regardless of age,” she said.
Huisman also pointed that although there are COVID-19 restrictions at the public library, low-income residents can still access computers or wireless internet there.
