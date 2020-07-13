You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls emergency crews rescue kayaker
Cedar Falls emergency crews rescue kayaker

Cedar Falls Public Safety Building

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Building near the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Main Street.

 Contributed

CEDAR FALLS – Crews rescued a kayaker who swamped his boat on the Cedar River Sunday afternoon.

Rescue workers were called to the river by Gateway Park at about 4:20 p.m. and found the boater sitting on the top of a wing dam, said Fire Chief John Bostwick. 

He said crews launched a Zodiac boat from Washington Park, picked up the kayaker and brought him to safety without injury. 

