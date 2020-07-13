Cedar Falls emergency crews rescue kayaker

CEDAR FALLS – Crews rescued a kayaker who swamped his boat on the Cedar River Sunday afternoon.
Rescue workers were called to the river by Gateway Park at about 4:20 p.m. and found the boater sitting on the top of a wing dam, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.
He said crews launched a Zodiac boat from Washington Park, picked up the kayaker and brought him to safety without injury.
