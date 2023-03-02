CEDAR FALLS — A bookstore is the business of choice that respondents to a recent consumer survey want to see pop up in downtown.

Out of the approximately 700 participants, 40.8% selected that type of establishment from 12 available options. That was followed by women’s clothing (38.8%), grocery store (38.2%), cards and gifts (29.7%), vintage/repurposed goods (26.8%), general/variety store (26.4%), art/crafts/hobbies (25.4%), and sporting goods/outdoors (22.3%).

The survey came as one piece of a larger Market Study and Strategies Report recently completed over about a nine-month period by Cedar Falls Community Main Street and Main Street Iowa, the first since 2016.

“It’s a planning document for our organization and gives us a direction for moving forward,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director. “In this instance, someone comes to us wanting to start a bookstore and we have the results that say, ‘Yes, we’d love to have one.’

“I feel like the conversations we had throughout the process were especially critical to figuring out how we move forward. Who does Community Main Street want to be when we’re all grown up?” she added.

A bookstore coming in as a high as it did was unexpected for Bear.

“We have a huge library within the district boundaries, so it was a surprise to see it at number one,” she said.

The larger shock was women’s clothing stores coming in at second, although one of the other surveys indicated women’s clothing as the product 61.3% of the respondents said they buy in other cities or online.

“It was a surprise because we have a good amount of these in downtown, but maybe lack of a niche, higher end women’s boutique, or another missing piece of the puzzle,” Bear said.

A grocery store, the third highest selection, is on people’s minds as the Rooted Carrot Co-op continues to search for a location near the center of town.

Another survey asked about the type of eating or drinking establishment that would draw a person to downtown more often. Breakfast/brunch was the top choice at 53.6%, and bakery came in second at 45.9%.

Bambinos at 401 Main St. is nearing a grand opening, so people may get their wish in that regard.

Along with the surveys, which were administered predominantly online and through social media over a couple weeks in June, the report lent insight into the downtown makeup and market as well as strategies and initiatives to bring about improvements to downtown.

Admittedly nothing groundbreaking came as a result of the study, said Bear, but it reinforced previous beliefs such as that downtown stakeholders would like to see a parking structure constructed in the area.

Among the initiatives, which were discussed heavily by the Community Main Street board last month, was clarifying the branding and clearing up the confusion of what’s Community Main Street, the organization, versus the Downtown District, the place.

Goals also related to everything from improving public restroom availability and bringing about more murals for photo opportunities to more QR codes for tourists and a new Community Main Street website.

“The completion of this market study is not an end, but rather another milestone in the evolution of the community’s downtown enhancement initiative. While the process has served to help identify today’s priorities, challenges, and emerging opportunities, it cannot, and does not pretend to, anticipate next year’s challenges or exciting and unanticipated opportunities on the horizon,” said the study in conclusion.

