Cedar Falls downtown streetscape moves forward with construction

CEDAR FALLS — The downtown streetscape construction project, which will include updating the sidewalk along the Parkade, is set to kick off Monday.

The project is part of a an effort by the city of Cedar Falls and Community Main Street to improve walkability and cohesion in the growing downtown district. It will update and add amenities to the Parkade and involves the reconstruction of West Second and Third streets between Washington and Main streets. Similar sidewalk improvements also will be made along the newly constructed blocks of the two side streets as well as along East Second Street between Main and State streets.

Construction will not affect business hours for the downtown district, and access to businesses will remain available.

Work will start by closing portions of the east sidewalk between First and Second streets for approximately eight to ten weeks (depending on weather and COVID-19 guidelines). All businesses will have pedestrian access from Main Street; however, the city recommends access through the alley entrances.