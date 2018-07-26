CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Downtown District is one of seven communities selected to retain its Cultural and Entertainment District designation by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The program was established in 2003 and to date has recognized 35 Iowa Cultural and Entertainment Districts.
The renewal of the designation is required every 10 years.
“It shows that we have an ongoing commitment to create a commercial district that also serves as quality of life amenity in Cedar Falls. Community Main Street is fortunate to have enthusiastic, capable and creative volunteers, property, and business owners dedicated to continuing the momentum of past successes in the Downtown District,” said Carol Lilly, executive director of Community Main Street in a press release.
Cedar Falls was one of the first cities involved with Main Street Iowa, and one of only seven current Cultural and Entertainment Districts in the state, according to the press release.
The Iowa Cultural and Entertainment District Program is used to identify highly used and well known cultural areas of cities.
This designation enables Community Main Street to become eligible for marketing opportunities, promotional programming and technical assistance from the Department of Cultural Affairs and program staff.
Community Main Street was assisted with the process by Mayor Jim Brown; Visitor and Tourism Cultural Programs Manager Kim Manning; and Heather Skeens, the Hearst Center Cultural Programs manager.
