Cedar Falls doctor who set up clinic in struggling East Timor passes away

CEDAR FALLS – A former Cedar Falls doctor who worked with some of the most vulnerable people on the planet has died.
Dr. Daniel Murphy died Tuesday in East Timor, where he had spent more than two decades helping the country’s poor. He was 75.
“He wasn’t a regular doctor. He was a doctor of the people. If you needed him, he was there. The people of East Timor will miss him,” said Elliott Stokes, who operates the nonprofit Medical Aid for East Timor, which raises money for Dr. Murphy’s Bairo Pite Lanud Clinic in Dili.
A native of Alton, Murphy once served as the team doctor for the University of Northern Iowa’s basketball squad, worked in family medicine in Cedar Falls and set up Murphy’s Rainbow Clinic, a local methadone treatment center.
But he was best known for walking away from a traditional practice to work in war-ravaged counties and impoverished nations, where medical treatment is in great need and hard to come by.
“Dan was a man of passion, and his passion was to work with people who were underprivileged, the poor, all his life,” Stokes said.
The son of a doctor and a nurse, Murphy, a standout high school basketball player, studied medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and after graduation refused induction into the military during the Vietnam War. A judge gave him the option of alternative service, and he chose to go to California where he established a clinic for the United Farm Workers.
After seven years in California, he returned to Iowa and went into practice in Alton and Orange City. He then traveled to the newly independent African nation of Mozambique but returned state-side after about three years because of increased violence during its civil war, landing in Cedar Falls so his two sons could go to school.
He later worked in Nicaragua, India and Laos but settled in East Timor, a former Portuguese colony that was under Indonesian occupation since 1975.
Spurred by the 1991 Santa Cruz Massacre -- a mass killing of pro-independence demonstrators -- Murphy started in East Timor “under the radar” in the late 1990s, Stokes said.
Relatives said he wanted to be somewhere where he could be on the ground floor of a developing nation as it put together a public health system.
“He just packed up his bag,” said his sister, Maureen Murphy of Cedar Falls. He started working with a Catholic clinic, but he was vocal about conditions for the Timorese and was starting to draw international press, so Indonesian officials kicked him out of the county, she said.
The Timorese voted for independence during a United Nations-backed referendum in 1998. The hospital where he worked was burned in the ensuing violent unrest, according to Courier archives.
At the time, he was living with another sister, Ann Murphy-O’Fallen, in the Twin Cities. She remembers him pacing back and forth and worrying about the fate of his colleagues back on the island.
Murphy returned to East Timor on one of the first Australian landing crafts to reach the island after the Indonesian military left, Stokes said. He walked to a building and set up shop, naming the clinic after a community there, Bairo Pite -- Neighborhood of the Pigs, according to his sisters.
And there he continued treating people.
“Tuberculosis, malaria, childhood malnutrition is a serious problem, Dengue fever, yellow fever. I can go on and on about the kind of things that happen,” Stokes said. “It is a flagship clinic for the island. … It was always a very powerful place to go -- bustling, unbelievable stories, a lot of very sad stories but a lot of victories in saving people.”
He recalled how Murphy always had a stethoscope around his neck. It was valuable tool that was hard to come by, and he would wear them out, going through three or four a year.
The clinic trained midwives from area villages, who would then return home to put to use what they learned, his sisters said. It was also place where doctors from around the world could come to learn about treating some of the worst diseases around.
“You don’t see leprosy everywhere, you don’t see tuberculosis, things we never hear of here,” Maureen Murphy said. She said he was also known for finding experts in other countries who would take Timorese patients with problems he couldn’t treat in Dili.
And through it all, the services he provided were free.
Family members think Murphy died of a heart attack; his sisters said heart trouble runs in the family.
“On a personal note, he probably worked himself too hard,” Stokes said.
The clinic sees 200 to 300 people a day. Because of government issues, there was a shortage of funds. Some of his staff was staying away from work, both for fear of the emerging coronavirus -- there were only six confirmed cases in the country Tuesday -- and because they weren’t getting paid.
Murphy will be cremated and some of his remains returned to the United States for family. Stokes said it appears the Timorese are planning to operate the clinic and carry on his legacy.
