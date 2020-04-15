Cedar Falls doctor who set up clinic in struggling East Timor passes away

Murphy returned to East Timor on one of the first Australian landing crafts to reach the island after the Indonesian military left, Stokes said. He walked to a building and set up shop, naming the clinic after a community there, Bairo Pite -- Neighborhood of the Pigs, according to his sisters.

And there he continued treating people.

“Tuberculosis, malaria, childhood malnutrition is a serious problem, Dengue fever, yellow fever. I can go on and on about the kind of things that happen,” Stokes said. “It is a flagship clinic for the island. … It was always a very powerful place to go -- bustling, unbelievable stories, a lot of very sad stories but a lot of victories in saving people.”

He recalled how Murphy always had a stethoscope around his neck. It was valuable tool that was hard to come by, and he would wear them out, going through three or four a year.

The clinic trained midwives from area villages, who would then return home to put to use what they learned, his sisters said. It was also place where doctors from around the world could come to learn about treating some of the worst diseases around.