Cedar Falls doctor has medical license reinstated

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Falls physician who was charged in 2017 with failing to provide appropriate pain management to multiple patients has gotten his license reinstated.

Dr. Larry James Standing, 56, a general medicine physician with MercyOne Bluebell Road Family Medicine, had his medical license fully reinstated on April 15 after he "fully complied" with the Iowa Board of Medicine's terms, according to a release from the board on Thursday.

In February 2017, Standing was charged by the board with "failing to provide appropriate pain management" on multiple patients in Cedar Falls between 2011 and 2016. Details were not provided.

Standing was given "a citation and a warning," ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, required to complete a medical record-keeping course and barred from "prescribing, administering or dispensing controlled substances for the treatment of chronic pain," according to the board. He was still allowed to see patients during that period, with board restrictions limited to the prescribing of pain medications for chronic health conditions, a MercyOne spokesman said.