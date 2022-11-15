 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls Daughters of American Revolution to meet Nov. 19

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will meet for their monthly meeting on Saturday at First United Methodist, 718 Clay St. Social time is at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m.

An program on "Antique Buttons" will be given by Jan Hankins. Special guest will be Iowa State Regent Edith Brunia.

Any woman 18 or older can join the organization by proving direct lineage to a patriot who served in the American Revolution. For help with research or more information on future meetings, email cfchapterdar@gmail.com.

