Cedar Falls Daughters of American Revolution to meet Nov. 19

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will meet for their monthly meeting on Saturday at First United Methodist, 718 Clay St. Social time is at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m.
An program on "Antique Buttons" will be given by Jan Hankins. Special guest will be Iowa State Regent Edith Brunia.
Any woman 18 or older can join the organization by proving direct lineage to a patriot who served in the American Revolution. For help with research or more information on future meetings, email
cfchapterdar@gmail.com.
PHOTOS: Northern Iowa wins its 20th MVC championship
111222-spt-uni-vb-14
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel prepares to strike an attack Saturday in a match against Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-9
Northern Iowa senior Inga Rotto prepares to attack a ball during Saturday's match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-10
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen makes a pass during Saturday's match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-11
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto delivers a strike to a ball Saturday during the Panthers match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-12
Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus makes an attack attempt Saturday during the Panthers match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-8
Northern Iowa's Baylee Petersen makes a pass during Saturday's match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-6
Members of the Northern Iowa volleyball team dance during a time out Saturday in a match against Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-7
Northern Iowa celebrates a winning point during its match against Missouri State Saturday at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-4
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies gets on top of an attack for a kill Saturday against Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-5
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert watches her back-row attack fly over the net Saturday in a match against Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-3
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel (4) and Inga Rotto (13) get their hands on an attack Saturday during a match with Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-1
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert follows through on an attack Saturday against Missouri State at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
111222-spt-uni-vb-2
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen makes a pass during a Missouri Valley Conference match against Missouri State Saturday at the McLeod Center.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
