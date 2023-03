CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will meet Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 719 Clay St.

The program “Fun with Revolutionary Flags” given by member Joyce Stout. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. and meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

DAR welcomes any woman over 18 to join this organization, If you think you can prove direct lineage to a patriot of the Revolutionary War, contact us at

cfchapterdar@gmail.com or call (319) 277-7514.