Cedar Falls Daughters of American Revolution to gather for meeting Oct. 22

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will host its monthly meeting Saturday at First United Methodist, 718 Clay St. Social time is at 9:30 a.m. and meeting starts at 10 a.m.

DAR member Heidi Warrington will present the program "Stand Down" for veterans and stand down for safety. Opportunities for donating winter items for homeless veterans is ongoing. Contact the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office at 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo.

Any woman 18 or older can join the organization by proving direct lineage to a patriot who served in the American Revolution. For help with research or more information on future meetings, contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com.