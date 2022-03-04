 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls' Daughters of American Revolution names Good Citizen award recipients

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized Good Citizens from six area high schools.

Recipients of a pin and certificate are Molly Boevers, Cedar Falls High School; Lexi Fager, Dike-New Hartford High School; Isabella Jorgensen, Hudson High School; Alana Higgins, Union High School; Lauren Rindels, Valley Lutheran High School; and Abigail Wendland Waterloo West High School.

Molly Boevers was named winner of the $250 essay scholarship .

Good citizens are chosen from area high school students who exhibit dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

For more information about DAR, email cfchapterdar@gmail.com.

