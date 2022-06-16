Cedar Falls Daughters of American Revolution install officers

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution installed the officers for the 2022-2024 term May 21. The meeting was held at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. Cedar Falls. Chapter Chaplain Heidi Warrington led the installation of Regent Deb Crawford; Vice Regent Joyce Stout; Recording Secretary Cheryl Everman; Corresponding Secretary Lisa Lang; Treasurer Deb Goodenbour; Registrar Jeverna Mulligan; Librarian Eleanor Vanous; Historian Sue LeQuatte. The next meeting will be Aug. 20.

Daughters of American Revolution is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. We welcome anyone to our meetings. For help with research, or information on future meetings, please contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com.