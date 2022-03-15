Cedar Falls DAR will meet Saturday

CEDAR FALLS - The Cedar Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet March 19 at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. Cedar Falls.

Social time starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. "Women and the Vietnam War" will be presented by Heidi Warrington, chaplain.

Visitors may attend the meeting. Daughters of the American Revolution is open to any woman 18 who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution.

For more information about the DAR, contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0