Cedar Falls DAR will meet Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will hold its meeting of the 2022-2023 year Saturday. The place is First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., with social time at 9:30 a.m. Business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and the program will be presented by member, Eleanor Vanous. She will present a Community Service Award to Paul Lee as well as the Quilters and Stitchers Group from First United Methodist Church.