Cedar Falls DAR will meet Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will hold its meeting of the 2022-2023 year Saturday. The place is First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., with social time at 9:30 a.m. Business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and the program will be presented by member, Eleanor Vanous. She will present a Community Service Award to Paul Lee as well as the Quilters and Stitchers Group from First United Methodist Church.

Daughters of American Revolution is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. We welcome anyone to our meetings. For help with research or information on future meetings, please contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com.

