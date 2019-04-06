CEDAR FALLS — Chris Rouw has a lot of hands-on experience with the autism spectrum, thanks to his twin 17-year-old sons Noah and Isaac.
Both boys were diagnosed with autism at 22 months old. The condition has affected the fraternal twins differently, though.
Isaac reads and understands when people talk to him, but has limited verbal abilities. Noah's verbal and academic skills are in the same range as students without a disability. But the teen struggles to read social cues and said he can be "kind of disconnected from the world."
The Cedar Falls brothers' differences help define the broad range of conditions that characterize autism spectrum disorder.
"I don't think there is a norm," said Noah, of people who have an autism diagnosis. "Every person on the spectrum struggles with certain things and has strengths."
That message comes through in the podcast Noah and his father co-host, which was launched last summer. "Autism in the Wild" strives to show its listeners what daily life with autism looks like through interviews of various people who have some type of link to the disorder.
Their first episodes of the audio interview program were posted online at autisminthewild.com last June, and on Monday episode 20 went up. Show lengths range from about 20 minutes to more than 40 minutes.
Chris proposed creating the show after someone at a coffee shop told him he had a voice for podcasts. Later, he said, "it just popped into my head -- 'You should do a podcast about autism.'"
April is World Autism Awareness Month. Educating listeners and raising awareness about autism is an important aim of the podcast, a consideration that goes into the choice of interviews.
"We've known a lot of people throughout the years in the autism community," said Chris, which made for a good list of potential people to interview.
"We talked with teachers, we've talked with parents (and) people who are on the spectrum," said Noah. "We've covered a big spectrum of people over the past year."
Guests discuss challenges they've encountered related to autism and what they've learned through their experiences. "One of my favorite parts of the interview is when people tell stories about what went well or what didn't," said Chris. He and Noah also encourage guests to offer some advice to listeners on the topic.
Even though Chris suggested co-hosting with Noah, he has a hard time listening to himself on the show. "I hate the sound of my voice, but I've gotten used to it a little bit," he said. Chris and his wife, Tyann, also have a 14-year-old son, Henry, who helps produce the podcast.
Noah said the podcast provides something unique as it draws on the experiences of all the family members.
"We're telling it from a parents' and spectrum perspective," he said. "We've seen all sides. It's kind of like every day something new."
The Cedar Falls High School senior will go to Luther College next fall and he plans to continue doing the podcast with his father. Noah noted that only a small percentage of his classmates know he is on the autism spectrum.
Isaac attends River Hills School in Cedar Falls, which is for students with moderate to profound developmental disabilities. He will continue attending the school, operated by Central Rivers Area Education Agency, until age 21 to prepare for the next steps in his life, likely a work placement. The teen uses a communicative device in public or at school that allows him to choose common words and phrases or type in what he wants to say.
Noah noted that, for his brother, "schedule and routine are super important." That was evident in an early episode when Isaac returned home earlier than expected from a Sunday afternoon with a respite worker and began shouting for his dad during the recording. They paused the recording and Chris took Isaac to the store and for a drive -- favorite activities they do together -- to help calm him down.
Despite a commitment of four to five hours to finish each episode (and occasional interruption to their work from Isaac) the Rouws plan to keep making the podcast.
"We're just wanting to give back because we've had so much help from people over the years," said Chris.
"One thing I've taken away from the experience, it's about the people and their stories," added Noah. "I'm hoping when people hear those genuine stories it moves them."
