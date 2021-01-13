 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls crash that sent people to the hospital is under investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Cedar Falls crash that sent people to the hospital is under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that sent people to the hospital.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

The 4:35 p.m. collision involved a vehicle headed east on Greenhill Road and a vehicle turning left from northbound Highway 58. People from both vehicles were taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, according to Cedar Falls police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The identities and conditions weren’t immediately available.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News