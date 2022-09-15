Cedar Falls couples counselor cited for inappropriate text messages to a client

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls couples counselor has been sanctioned by the state for making lewd or improper remarks to one of his clients.

According to the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science, Cory Wumkes, who holds a mental health counselor’s license in Iowa, was providing couples counseling when he made “inappropriate verbal comments” and sent inappropriate text messages to one of the clients.

As part of a settlement agreement with the board, Wumkes has agreed to have his license placed on probation for one year and agreed to complete a comprehensive “boundaries evaluation” with a psychologist or psychiatrist. The evaluation must address Wumkes’ ability to safely practice as a mental health counselor and must include any recommendations for ongoing treatment.

Wumkes also must complete, within 60 days, an instructional course on professional boundaries and ethics.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch was unable to reach Wumkes for comment.

