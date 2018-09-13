Subscribe for 33¢ / day
People walk the beach as the early morning sun streaks through clouds on the beach at the Isle of Palms, S.C., as Hurricane Florence spins out in the Atlantic ocean Wednesday. The National Weather Service says Hurricane Florence "will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast." 

CEDAR FALLS – Hurricane Florence is being described as a “slow-moving monster.”

The Category 4 storm bearing down on the Carolina coast is projected to become a major flooding event as “life-threatening storm surge and rainfall” makes landfall in North and South Carolina, Virginia and parts of the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Hurricane Center.

For Scott Cawelti and Angeleita Floyd, it’s become a waiting game.

The Cedar Falls residents own a vacation home in Charleston, S.C. Floyd is originally from North Carolina.

“We’re worried — but not panicked. It’s a block off the Ashley River tributary that comes in from Charleston Harbor. It’s a wonderful place to live, as long as everything stays where it’s at. There’s still a lot of uncertainty. It could be catastrophic … so we just have to watch and hope,” says Cawelti, a former Courier columnist and retired University of Northern Iowa professor.

Floyd, a music professor, has announced her retirement from the UNI School of Music in May 2019. The couple spends Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break and some time each summer at their South Carolina digs.

Officials at the NHC say storm surges could reach 4 to 13 feet, depending on where the eye of the hurricane comes ashore. Predictions in South Carolina range from 5 to 10 inches of rain, with 20 inches possible in some areas. A hurricane also can spawn tornadoes inland.

Cawelti is concerned about flooding. “That’s the hard part. We’ve had flooding every September and October for the past three years, so this will be the fourth year in a row. Maybe we’re getting the message that it’s not such a great place to live if it floods every fall.”

Like many coastal homes, their house is elevated off the ground. “Water has come right up to the door and stopped, but the flooding destroys the ductwork under the house. We’ve had to replace it every year – and the cost comes right up to our (insurance) deductible,” Cawelti explains, so it’s an out-of-pocket expense.

A tenant lives in the lower level, and a property manager and handyman keep Cawelti informed “so it’s not like nobody’s there. We have good friends as next-door neighbors, so we get pictures, reports and phone calls so we know what’s going on.”

All of those neighbors have now evacuated.

“So all we can do is guess about what’s going to happen. Maybe it’s time to move,” Cawelti adds.

