CEDAR FALLS — Excessive heat and humidity is in the forecast for the next couple of days. The city of Cedar Falls encourages residents to take precaution and utilize cooling stations set up throughout the city during this period.
- Cedar Falls Public Library, 528 Main St. – Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available: Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Boulevard - Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and internet access available: Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1–4 p.m.
- Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road - Air-conditioning and drinking fountain available: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department advises the community to take the following measures in extreme heat:
- Always check the front and back of vehicles before locking the door and walking away to ensure no children or pets are inside the car. Heat can cause car temperatures to rapidly rise to dangerous levels. If you are concerned that a child or animal is in distress in a hot car, call the Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612.
- Children and seniors are at increased risk of heat stroke and should avoid prolonged outdoor activity.
- Limit outdoor time with pets and make sure they always have access to shade and drinking water.
- Keep hydrated.
- Be familiar with the signs of heat exhaustion: headache, lack of perspiration, cramps, and vomiting. To decrease risk, dress in loose, lightweight clothing, avoid extraneous exercise, stay hydrated, minimize caffeine and alcohol intake, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioned spaces.
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department can be reached at (319) 273-8612.