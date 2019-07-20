CEDAR FALLS – With excessive heat forecasted through Sunday, the city of Cedar Falls is encouraging residents to take precautions and utilize cooling stations set up throughout the city.
• Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.: Hours: Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.' Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available.
• The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.: Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Air conditioning, drinking fountain.
• Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road: Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Air conditioning, drinking fountain. The Visitor Center is also available for those needing a break while driving or need help finding a destination.
Public Pools
• Holmes Pool, 505 Holmes Drive: Open Rec Swim Hours: 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. daily. Air conditioned hallway, humidity controlled pool area, drinking fountain. Admission is included with Cedar Falls Rec or swim passes, otherwise $5 admission for public.
• The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St.: Hours: Monday-Saturday, noon to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 8:30 p.m. Admission: Ages 2 and under, $3 and youth and adults, $7.
If you are concerned that a child or animal is in distress in a hot car, please call the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612.
