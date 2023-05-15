CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls is continuing to celebrate May as National Bike Month.

This week, May 15-21, happens to be National Bike Week. Opportunities are available to begin or expand biking to work, for recreation, for errands, for health, and just for fun. The Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee is helping to organize the following activities:

May 17: Ride of Silence, 6 p.m., Overman Park. Slow ride to honor bicycle riders who lost their lives in accidents during the past year

May 19: National Bike to Work Day. Beat traffic and avoid parking hassles. Start in nice weather, give yourself enough time, enjoy the birds and blooming spring flowers along your route.

A new Cedar Valley interactive trails map can be accessed at https://arcg.is/yvGn. It shows more than 125 miles of trails and various features including bike repair stations, bird watching spots, cleared winter trails, closed trails, campgrounds and more.

The committee also reminds bikers to wear helmets for safety and visibility; outfit your bikes with safety lights and be sure the brakes work; and follow the same rules of the road; bikers can ride in the center of a traffic lane.

Additionally, drivers should be on the lookout for bike riders and walkers along the city streets and bike trails, as well as should be slowing down when seeing a biker and, if passing, move all the way to the next lane before passing the biker.

“This nationwide celebration of the freedom that bicycling provides for all ages has been around since the 1950s”, said Andrew Shroll, committee chair. “Cedar Falls is a well-established bicycling community, and it’s along the Great American Rail Trail, a cross-continent bike route. We encourage all ages to try bicycling.”