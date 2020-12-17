Cedar Falls considers moving mayor to part time, delegating duties to city administrator

Mayor Rob Green campaigned on the issue of moving the mayor's position from full- to part-time in his own run for mayor, noting it made sense because the city retained a full-time city administrator.

“I’m interested in exploring it,” he reiterated in a January Courier article after he was elected. “It’s not about me, it’s about what’s best for the city."

At least two council members planned to oppose the proposed changes.

At-large member Dave Sires said the cost savings of going down to a part-time mayor were minimal compared to other costs and salaries associated with the city, and said it was preferable to him to retain a "strong" mayor and council over "giving more power" to the city administrator.

"What they're actually trying to do is change our power of government," he said.

Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr said she has "repeatedly opposed" the idea of Cedar Falls having a part-time mayor. Both she and Sires said they would prefer such a change come at the hands of voters.

"That is (a) decision for our citizens, and shouldn't be implemented by the council," she said.

