Cedar Falls considers moving mayor to part time, delegating duties to city administrator

CEDAR FALLS -- The city will consider moving their mayor from full-time to part-time, lowering the mayor's salary and delegating more duties to their city administrator, something the mayor campaigned on.
Cedar Falls city attorney Kevin Rogers sent a 53-page memorandum on Monday to Mayor Rob Green and city council members outlining the proposed changes to city code, a copy of which was shared with The Courier on Wednesday.
The changes included giving administrative duties, including authority over appointing and removing department directors, to city administrator Ron Gaines, except for those duties "required by the Code of Iowa" to "remain with the office of mayor," Rogers noted.
"Regardless of what council wishes to do with the position of mayor, the duplication and potential inconsistency between the duties of the mayor and city administrator must be remedied," Rogers said in the memo.
The ordinance changes, which the Cedar Falls City Council will likely see at Monday night's nonvoting committee of the whole meeting, include:
- Removing the words "full-time" as an adjective in the code regarding the mayor;
- Changing the annual salary received by the mayor from $61,817.60 to $45,000;
- Add wording that the mayor's duties shall be "executive" in nature and not supervisory, except that the mayor will supervise the city administrator;
- Remove wording that referred to the mayor in city code as "he," "his" and "him;"
- Change the ability of council to remove the city administrator to do so under "just cause" and only "upon the recommendation of the mayor," where it was previously "without cause;"
- Remove the mayor and council from the approval process of department directors, instead allowing the city administrator to directly appoint them.
Mayor Rob Green campaigned on the issue of moving the mayor's position from full- to part-time in his own run for mayor, noting it made sense because the city retained a full-time city administrator.
“I’m interested in exploring it,” he reiterated in a January Courier article after he was elected. “It’s not about me, it’s about what’s best for the city."
At least two council members planned to oppose the proposed changes.
At-large member Dave Sires said the cost savings of going down to a part-time mayor were minimal compared to other costs and salaries associated with the city, and said it was preferable to him to retain a "strong" mayor and council over "giving more power" to the city administrator.
"What they're actually trying to do is change our power of government," he said.
Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr said she has "repeatedly opposed" the idea of Cedar Falls having a part-time mayor. Both she and Sires said they would prefer such a change come at the hands of voters.
"That is (a) decision for our citizens, and shouldn't be implemented by the council," she said.
