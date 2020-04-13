Cedar Falls conducting prescribed burn Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The City of Cedar Falls will be conducting a prescribed burn within the boundaries of Big Woods Lake Recreation Area.

This is scheduled to take place Tuesday, weather permitting. If the weather does not allow for a burn, it will take place on one of the following days.

Burns are used to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, and to restore and maintain native plant communities. Public Works and Parks staff will be working closely with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue to ensure safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0