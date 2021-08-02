Cedar Falls Community Theatre will 'Bring It On' with high-energy musical opening Thursday

CEDAR FALLS – Director Bob Filippone wanted the Cedar Valley Youth Theatre to return to the stage with a high-energy show worth cheering about after last year’s COVID cancellations. On Thursday, the ensemble hits the Oster Regent Theatre stage with the cheer-tastic “Bring It On: The Musical.”
“What could be better or more exciting that cheerleading? It’s a great way to return to theater – with a wonderful musical score, fast-paced dance numbers, thrill of competition and a great story,” said Filippone, who is co-directing the show with Kyle N. Weber.
Performances run through Aug. 8.
“Bring It On: The Musical” is based on the hit movie with book by Tony award-winner Jeff Whitty and music and lyrics by Tony award-winning composers Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), Tom Kitt and Broadway lyricist Amanda Green. It was nominated for a best musical Tony.
Campbell Davis, played by Erin McRae, is a high school cheer captain who dreams of winning the National Cheerleading Competition with her Truman High School squad. Then redistricting forces her into a new school without a cheerleading team. She finally makes friends with the Jackson High School dance crew and together with strong-willed Danielle (Megan Wheelock) forms a dynamic cheer squad to compete for the title.
Critics have described the show as “sassy,” “high-flying” and fraught with the “complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness,” as well as “explosive choreography” and aerial stunts.
Filippone brought in three choreographers to work with the 28-member cast: Abby Zeets as hip hop choreographer; Ana Hanisch as pom choreographer; and Lindsey Leonard as cheer stunt coach.
“It’s such a big and demanding show that requires a lot of work from the cast, and I had to anticipate and allow enough time in the schedule to get it all done. There are all levels of experience. Some cast members have been dancing their whole lives and some have never danced at all,” Filippone explained.
Cast members range in age from 12 to 22 from throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Cedar Rapids.
“We’ve got a lot of new people working with us, new actors we’ve never seen on our stage before. It’s been a great experience to watch the younger kids working with the older actors and learning from them,” he said.
Rosemary and Daniel Gast are music directors for the show. Lighting designer is Dakota James and set design by co-director Weber.
“I like to rely on the acting instead of a big, splashy set. Our set design is pretty simple, basically a series of platforms to give the appearance of a competition. With such a large cast and having all the kids in the big dance numbers, we need a lot of stage,” Filippone said.
Cedar Valley Youth Theatre is a cooperative that introduces students and families to live theater performance. The company is Filippone’s push to create more performing opportunities for young people and a consistent youth theater program in collaboration with Cedar Falls Community Theatre. It is aimed at teenagers rather than functioning as a children’s theater group.
Filippone said the theater company is “an asset to the community. We’re concentrating on middle and high school students and into college. I’ve worked with some of these kids all through high school now. I hear from the actors and their parents about how much they enjoy being in the group and how it has helped them socially and to perform and achieve higher in school. Kids get comfortable in front of a crowd, which is helpful, too. Everyone is accepted and has a great time.”
Previous shows have included “School of Rock,” “Godspell,” “Little Women,” and “13 the musical.”