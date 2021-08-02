Cedar Falls Community Theatre will 'Bring It On' with high-energy musical opening Thursday

Filippone brought in three choreographers to work with the 28-member cast: Abby Zeets as hip hop choreographer; Ana Hanisch as pom choreographer; and Lindsey Leonard as cheer stunt coach.

“It’s such a big and demanding show that requires a lot of work from the cast, and I had to anticipate and allow enough time in the schedule to get it all done. There are all levels of experience. Some cast members have been dancing their whole lives and some have never danced at all,” Filippone explained.

Cast members range in age from 12 to 22 from throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Cedar Rapids.

“We’ve got a lot of new people working with us, new actors we’ve never seen on our stage before. It’s been a great experience to watch the younger kids working with the older actors and learning from them,” he said.

Rosemary and Daniel Gast are music directors for the show. Lighting designer is Dakota James and set design by co-director Weber.

“I like to rely on the acting instead of a big, splashy set. Our set design is pretty simple, basically a series of platforms to give the appearance of a competition. With such a large cast and having all the kids in the big dance numbers, we need a lot of stage,” Filippone said.