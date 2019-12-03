Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’

Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $10 for full-time students. The box office is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before each show. For tickets, visit the box office, call (319) 277-5283 or online at www.MyCFCT.org.