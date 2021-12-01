Cedar Falls Community Theatre sends 'Plaid Tidings' for holiday theater audiences

CEDAR FALLS – Glad tidings for fans of the beloved musical, “Forever Plaid.” The quartet is back in “Plaid Tidings,” beautifully wrapped and tied with a big Christmas bow, opening Friday at the Oster Regent Theatre.

The Cedar Falls Community Theatre musical, directed by Liane Nichols, will have performances through Dec. 12.

“It was time to bring it back for audiences to enjoy. It’s filled with wonderful Christmas songs and a fun story,” said Nichols. In “Forever Plaid,” four high school pals die when their car collides with a bus of schoolgirls on their way to see The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and return in the afterlife to perform a show. Now the quartet is making an encore appearance, this time to sing the Christmas show they dreamed about but never got to perform.

The CFCT musical features the close harmonies of Robert Dombrowski as Smudge, Patrick Lyons as Sparky, Cameron McCleeary as Jinx and Baker McDonald as Frankie.

“It’s quite something to have the burden of the show on the shoulders of four performers,” said Nichols. “That’s a lot of hard work, and I’m so proud of them. What’s made this show the fun that it has been is that everyone working on the show has been so dedicated and into it.”

Several songs in the show will evoke memories of old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll like “Sh-Boom,” “Fever” and “Hey There,” but the musical is packed with Christmas songs, including “Carol of the Bells,” “White Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Merry Christmas” and other beloved carols.

“I love this show because it’s my era of music – the 1950s and ‘60s. When I was in college, the Four Freshmen singing group was the hot number. The Plaids are very much like that group in terms of the harmonies and kinds of songs they perform,” Nichols explained.

“The characters are down-to-earth, funny and very human. The show has a kind of innocence that I enjoy, and I think the audience will enjoy, too.”

There’s also a three-minute, 11-second version of “The Ed Sullivan Show,” featuring the quartet as the Rockettes, Vienna Boys Choir and trained seals, for example, and a Plaid Caribbean Christmas sprinkled among holiday favorites. The Plaids also get to sing with their idol Perry Como via modern theater projection.

When the quartet returns to earth, they realize they’re on the Oster Regent Theatre stage for their Christmas show, Nichols said. The stage, with a raised platform, will be dressed for the holidays, and the musical combo will be on stage, as well. Sandy McDonald is the music director, with Seth Jordan Butler on piano and Sam Stover on bass.

Projections, lighting and sound designer is Thomas P. White, and Jack Brooks is sound engineer and projections. Lighting engineer is Elana Williams. Chuck Carlin was the scenic painter, and Warren Brecheisen and Jim Taylor were master carpenters on the set.

Sound and lighting effects are important to the show. “There’s thunder and lightning when the powers-that-be want to communicate with the guys, and at one point, Rosemary Clooney speaks to them by cellphone – which is a surprise for the quartet,” Nichols said, laughing.

“Plaid Tiding” performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12. Order tickets online at osterregent.com, or call (319) 277-5283 or visit the theater box office from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday and one hour before the show. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0