Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 'Glitter Girls' is Southern-style romp

They’ve been dealing with the same things their characters are in the play. A bond of friendship has developed between the characters because of their struggles, and that’s the same bond and sense of understanding between our cast members,” she explained.

Trudy Tromaine is portrayed by veteran actress Donna Baumgartner. Other Glitter Girls are being played by Jordan Thomas, Tiffany Kay, Kristie Conditt, Julie Fleming, Alex Urbanek and Jackie Preston. Trudy’s maid Arpege Lacroix, who is actually a man on the run disguised as a woman, is played by David Kuehner. Michael Fleming and Jacob Watts are also in the show.

The Oster Regent Theatre stage has been transformed into large, gracious front porch with an herb garden off to the side, set in the fictional North Georgia town of Hickman Hills. “Everything happens right here in one place, and it’s just a beautiful set – like the big back porch of a Southern plantation,” Rathe said.

There are no multiple slamming doors in this romp, but there is plenty of physical comedy. “It’s the characters themselves, their interactions and the honesty of it that carries the play,” Rathe said.

Set in modern times, the costumes are current dress with a Southern spin, including bold patterns and colors.