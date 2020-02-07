Cedar Falls Community Theatre's 'Glitter Girls' is Southern-style romp

CEDAR FALLS – A glass of sweet tea and slice of hummingbird cake wouldn’t be out of place on the set of “Glitter Girls,” the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s Southern-style romp opening Feb. 14 at the Oster Regent Theatre.
Michelle Rathe is directing the comedy written by playwright and novelist Mark Dunn in a story that has been described as “‘Steel Magnolias’ meets ‘Survivor.’”
Wealthy Trudy Tromaine is at death’s door and wants to leave her fortune to a member of her Georgia social club, “Sisters of the Gleam and Sparkle,” or “Glitter Girls.” She’s hatched a plan to make fellow club members choose the lucky heiress and hopes that person will share the wealth with the rest of the club.
“One of the things I like about this show is, yes it’s the quirky Southern comedy we all know, but this one has surprising pieces of the heart. There is history behind each of these characters, no matter how strange or bizarre we think they are, each has a story behind them and each has heart,” the director said.
The show continues through Feb. 23.
Playwright Dunn was born in Memphis, Tenn., and has written more than 30 plays, including “Belles” and “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain.”
Director Rathe praises her ensemble cast as “an awesome group.” The actors, ages 20 to 70 and a mix of veteran performers, CFCT newcomers and some people who haven’t performed since high school, have had various personal struggles through rehearsals, but “they’ve pulled together.
They’ve been dealing with the same things their characters are in the play. A bond of friendship has developed between the characters because of their struggles, and that’s the same bond and sense of understanding between our cast members,” she explained.
Trudy Tromaine is portrayed by veteran actress Donna Baumgartner. Other Glitter Girls are being played by Jordan Thomas, Tiffany Kay, Kristie Conditt, Julie Fleming, Alex Urbanek and Jackie Preston. Trudy’s maid Arpege Lacroix, who is actually a man on the run disguised as a woman, is played by David Kuehner. Michael Fleming and Jacob Watts are also in the show.
The Oster Regent Theatre stage has been transformed into large, gracious front porch with an herb garden off to the side, set in the fictional North Georgia town of Hickman Hills. “Everything happens right here in one place, and it’s just a beautiful set – like the big back porch of a Southern plantation,” Rathe said.
There are no multiple slamming doors in this romp, but there is plenty of physical comedy. “It’s the characters themselves, their interactions and the honesty of it that carries the play,” Rathe said.
Set in modern times, the costumes are current dress with a Southern spin, including bold patterns and colors.
“You don’t really know a person, or what they may have been through just five minutes before you met them, or what happened to them two weeks ago. You see the surface until you peel back the mask and see the other side of that person,” Rathe said.
“Through this comedy and how silly the characters may seem, you begin to remember the heart of things, that we’re all part of this bond of friendship between people, and that’s what gets us through our everyday life. No one’s perfect. We all have flaws, we’re human, and this play shows how important it is to appreciate each other.”
