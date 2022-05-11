Cedar Falls Community Main Street wins state awards

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Community Main Street received multiple awards at the recent annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration in Des Moines.
The Main Street Housing Project Award was awarded to 205 Main Street and the Main Street Placemaking Project Award was awarded to Eagle View Development and the River Place Plaza. In addition, Rick and Melanie Schmidt were honored as the Volunteers of the Year for Community Main Street.
For more information about Main Street Iowa, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center/, email michael.wagler@iowaeda.com or call 515.348.6184.