Cedar Falls Community Main Street cancels downtown trick or treating
Cedar Falls Community Main Street cancels downtown trick or treating

  • Updated
Clara Davis, 9, dressed a Jesse from Toy Story, decides what candy she wants as she trick or treats with her family on Main Street in Cedar Falls on Thursday afternoon.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS -- Community Main Street and the merchants of the Cedar Falls Downtown District have canceled downtown trick or treating because of the pandemic.

"Downtown Trick or Treating sees many costumed children and families during the course of the event that it would be extremely hard to social distance the crowd," said a press release. "The event would require multiple volunteers to maintain a safe environment, which is not feasible at this time. The safety of our volunteers and the public remain to be our first priority."

