Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s priority fund to benefit child care facilities

CEDAR FALLS — Child care facilities will once again be the focus of the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s priority fund in 2023.

The foundation raised more than $50,000 for the Children and Families Fund in 2021. In a news release, the foundation noted that the community and state continue to be in a child care crisis that not only affects families and children but businesses and their workforce needs.

In partnership with Childcare Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa, the foundation distributed $17,300 in grants to local child care providers for new cots and mats, expanded playground space and equipment, a water main break repair and much more.

“According to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, Iowa has lost 33% of its childcare business over the past five years,” the Cedar Falls foundation said in the release. “It is up to all of us to come together to solve this crisis, and one way we can do that is to provide financial support for equipment, furniture, facilities replacement, repairs or upgrades through the CFCF Children and Families Fund.”

Learn and Play Preschool and Daycare was a 2021 and 2022 grant recipient of the Children and Families Fund. The funds helped it to retain and attract new staff by increasing pay.

Cedar Valley Preschool and Childcare was a recipient in 2022. Leadership described the funding “critical” to its and other facilities’ functioning and giving it the ability to make certain purchases it “wouldn’t have been able to purchase otherwise.”

Donations may be mailed to CFCF, PO Box 546, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or made online at www.cf-communityfoundation.org/ through the donate portal.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is a nationally accredited community foundation, managed by a Board of Directors made up of Cedar Falls residents. The Cedar Falls Community Foundation accepts and manages estate gifts and donations to fulfill donor wishes, assisting donors to achieve their charitable legacy.

