Cedar Falls Community Foundation awards Robert Eller scholarships

Cedar Falls Community Foundation

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Foundation has awarded seven $5,000 scholarships from the Robert Eller Study Abroad Endowment to support University of Northern Iowa students studying abroad during the Spring 2022 semester.

The Robert Eller Study Abroad Endowment was established by emeritus UNI Education Media Specialist Robert Eller.

Students are Bre Eigenheer of West Des Moines, speech communication and theater teaching major, to study at University of Newcastle in Australia; Natalie Lawrence, Spanish teaching, to study at the University of Oviedo, Spain; and Raegan Christanson of Altoona, double major in sociology and communication, to study at the American College of Greece in Athens, Greece.

Also Carly Drenth of Alta, music education major, to study at Nelson Mandela University in Summerstand, Gqeberha, South Africa; Mitchell Pregler of Dubuque, double major in finance and MIS, to study at The American College of Greece in Athens, Greece; and Megan Robinson of Decorah, is a political science major, to study at Veritas University in San Jose, Costa Rica.

