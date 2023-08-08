CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation has awarded $73,000 in grants to area nonprofits and childcare facilities.
Funding comes from the Rownd Trust, the Diamond Arts and History Fund, the CFCF Health and Wellness Fund and the CFCF Children and Families Fund. Applications were accepted April 1 through June 30. The organization’s board of directors made its final selections in July. The recipients are:
- Cedar Valley Preschool and Childcare - $3,000 to replace four windows on the main floor of its facility. They do not currently open and once fixed, will help address health and safety issues. This institution has provided a safe, engaging, and nurturing environment for the past 52 years. Children from various family styles, economic circumstances, diverse cultures, and with different capabilities, are served at the facility. In turn, parents can attend work or school with peace of mind.
- Learn and Play Preschool and Daycare LLC - $5,000 to help pay for furniture and equipment in its new addition. At its facility, children participate in educational and developmental programs, allowing them to grow physically, socially, emotionally, and intellectually.
- Wonderfully Made Childcare - $5,000 to help pay for an egress window, allowing for facility expansion. The home-based childcare provider near Orchard Hill Elementary provides infant-school age care to meet individual needs. That’s accomplished through hands-on learning, faith-building, and play, as well as nurturing the children’s hearts and minds in a simple homestead environment.
