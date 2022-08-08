Cedar Falls Community Foundation awards $44,300 in grants to nonprofits and child care facilities

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community Foundation has awarded $44,300 in grants to area nonprofits and child care facilities.
Applications for these grants were accepted from April 1 through June 30 and were approved by the organizations board of directors. Funding came from the Rownd Trust, the Diamond Arts and History Fund and the CFCF Children and Families Fund.
Recipients are:
Cedar Valley Preschool and Childcare, $2,300 from the Children and Family Fund. The funding will be used to purchase replacement chairs and tables for children.
The Learn and Play Preschool and Daycare LLC, $5,000 from the Children and Family Fund to repair sidewalks and fix drainage issues which have posed a risk to anyone entering and exiting the building.
MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation, $5,000 to support the Bluebell Road Health Plaza OB/GYN expansion from the Rownd Trust. This expansion means proper care will be more accessible for women in Cedar Falls.
Southdale IMPACT, $10,000 for the Cooper Lins Memorial Project from the Rownd Trust. Funding will be used to help construct a playground in honor of Cooper Lins a 7-year-old boy who attended Southdale Elementary until his passing in February 2022.
The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, $10,000 for new kitchen flooring from the Rownd Trust.
The University of Northern Iowa Foundation, $3,000 to fund the Suzuki Orchestra Tour from the Diamond Arts and History Fund. The Northern Iowa Junior Orchestra and the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra will each be going on a one-day tour. This will provide concerts to arts-underserved populations that do not usually have access to orchestra concerts.
The Cedar Falls Historical Society, $9,000 from the Diamond Arts and History Fund. These funds will be used to renovate a new building for the Historical Society to improve on the current services they offer. A classroom will be constructed to accommodate twice as many individuals as the previous one. Additionally, a museum which celebrates business, industry, agricultural, and transportation development in Cedar Falls will also be renovated.