CEDAR FALLS — Carol Lilly always looked forward to hearing from Barbara Brown when she was traveling.
Brown, an active volunteer with Cedar Falls Community Main Street, would reach out to Lilly, the organization's executive director, when she came across a neat mural or an interesting event in other communities. Lilly said Brown was always looking for ways to grow downtown and make it more vibrant.
"I had a little Barb file of all her cool ideas," said Lilly.
Brown, who also served a four-year term on the City Council and was active in promoting the arts in Cedar Falls, died Thursday at age 77. She was elected to an at-large position on the council in 1995.
"Being on the City Council was just one facet of Barbara's interest in Cedar Falls," said Ed Stachovic, who was mayor during her term. She also focused on beautification of the city "with a special interest on the Parkade." He added that she "translated a love for the city into love for community."
Stan Smith, a former city council member who served with Brown, credited her with bringing artwork into the community.
"She almost single-handedly was the driver for all the independent artwork that dots our streets downtown and elsewhere," he said.
Jay Stoddard, president of the Sturgis Falls Celebration, still thinks of her as an ally among the city officials he worked with during the 1990s in organizing the annual festival.
"Above all the other council persons, she was my go-to person," he recalled. "She always gave me her ear. I respect her for that."
Brown got involved with Friends of the Hearst Center for the Arts while serving on the council and became chairwoman of the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee after leaving elected office. Stoddard worked with her in that capacity this year on the effort to raise money for a sculpture memorializing the late Jon Crews, Cedar Falls longest serving mayor.
"She championed that," Stoddard said. "She's one of the stars of our community. I smile when you bring up her name."
With Community Main Street, "she was kind of our liaison to the public art committee," said Lilly. In addition, she was part of an economic development and vitality group that looked at creating an environment downtown where businesses could be successful. Lilly noted that Brown was passionate about the work and "followed through, made sure things happened."
Her death is "a huge loss for the community," said Lilly.
"I will always remember that she wasn't afraid to challenge something if she didn't think it was going right – and that was good," she added. "I felt honored to know her not only on a professional level but as a friend."
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Dahl-Van-Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service Friday.
