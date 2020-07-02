Cedar Falls Co-op announces name change

“Just over one-fourth of co-op members reside in zip codes other than 50613,” she said. “Forty-six percent of those members live in Waterloo, Elk Run Heights, and Evansdale.” Thorson said co-op members also live in Waverly, Janesville, Hudson, Independence, Dike, Grundy Center, Jesup, New Hampton, Tripoli, Traer, and other cities as well.

Last summer, the co-op solicited suggestions from its membership and the community, and ended up with over 100 suggestions. The board also sought advice from other food co-ops across the country, as well as other industry experts.

Jacqueline Hannah, assistant director at Food Cooperative Initiative, a consulting company that supports start-up food co-ops across the U.S., said the decision by the co-op is the right move.

“This co-op has been very meticulous in its decision-making process, and moving to a more regional name is a shrewd and smart decision on their part, especially as they look long-term for sustainable success,” she said.

The board was clear that it’s still working to open an 8,000-square-foot full-service grocery store in or near downtown Cedar Falls, but they pointed out that the grocery store is really the first step in a long-range plan that could include satellite locations, a food truck, or even additional sites in other communities in the region.