Cedar Falls closes playground equipment, Place to Play Park

Hadley Bill, 3, tries out a zip line swing at the grand opening of Place to Play Park Saturday in Cedar Falls. The inclusive playground was designed for children with special needs.
Brandon Pollock
CEDAR FALLS – To help minimize the risk of coronavirus to children, the city of Cedar Falls will be prohibiting the use of playground equipment in city parks until further notice, effective immediately.
In the interest of public health, the city will also be closing the Place to Play Park, located at the corner of Algonquin and Ashworth, until further notice due to the compact layout of the park. All other parks will remain open.
The city would also like to remind the community that the State of Iowa has prohibited the recreational gathering of more than 10 people to further encourage social distancing and lessen the exposure opportunities of the virus. Failure to follow the State of Iowa mandate is a misdemeanor offense.
If you have any questions, please contact Cedar Falls Public Safety at (319) 273-8612.
Cedar Falls continues to work with both state and local health organizations to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 emergency. Keep updated and find informational resources at
www.cedarfalls.com/prepare.
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz talks about the Covid-19 emergency declaration issued by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Judi Long carries bags of meals for delivery on her route Wednesday in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
Ed Kleiner helps Debbie Strottman load meals for delivery on her Meals on Wheels route Wednesday in Waterloo. The COVID-19 crisis has left Meals on Wheels desperate for volunteers.
DETAILS, A3
Brandon Pollock
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
Jackie Main, with Trio Community Meals, loads hot meals for delivery by Meals on Wheels Wednesday in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, at podium, demonstrates how to cough or sneeze into one's elbow as Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, right, who is coordinating the county's emergency response to COVID-19 coronavirus, looks on and Kim Kischer-Larson, left, interprets using American Sign Language during the 11 a.m. briefing Wednesday in Waterloo.
Amie Rivers
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
Ana Hanisch sanitizes the to-go fridge at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo on Tuesday. SingleSpeed shut it doors to dine-in customers per Gov. Kim Reynolds' order Tuesday to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
Rick Miller picks up a six-pack of beer for his wife at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo after restaurants and bars were ordered to close dine-in services Tuesday to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
Cars line up to the street to order through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down the dine-in service for restaurants and bars.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
People wait in their cars to get their to-go orders from Applebees in Waterloo after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down dine-in services at bars and restaurants on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
A sign reading "We are temporarily out of stock: hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Lysol, and disinfectant wipes" hangs on the door of Staples in Waterloo as a man walks in on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
A sign on the door of Jameson's on Tuesday in Waterloo lets customers know it is closed for dine-in but still open for to-go orders.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Coureir
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
From left: Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbuonye, Sheriff Tony Thompson, UnityPoint Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dan Glascock, MercyOne Chief Medical Offer Dr. Matthew Sojka and County Supervisor Linda Laylin explain steps being taken to manage any COVID-19 cases in the county during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Brandon Pollock
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbuonye talks about ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo on Tuesday.
Brandon Pollock
