Cedar Falls closes playground equipment, Place to Play Park

CEDAR FALLS – To help minimize the risk of coronavirus to children, the city of Cedar Falls will be prohibiting the use of playground equipment in city parks until further notice, effective immediately.

In the interest of public health, the city will also be closing the Place to Play Park, located at the corner of Algonquin and Ashworth, until further notice due to the compact layout of the park. All other parks will remain open.

The city would also like to remind the community that the State of Iowa has prohibited the recreational gathering of more than 10 people to further encourage social distancing and lessen the exposure opportunities of the virus. Failure to follow the State of Iowa mandate is a misdemeanor offense.

If you have any questions, please contact Cedar Falls Public Safety at (319) 273-8612.

Cedar Falls continues to work with both state and local health organizations to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 emergency. Keep updated and find informational resources at www.cedarfalls.com/prepare.

