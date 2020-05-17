Cedar Falls city offices prepare to reopen

Police reports can be filed online at www.cedarfalls.com/1533/Report-a-Crime.

The Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center will reopen May 26. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors must wear masks and practice safe social distancing. Plexiglass will be installed at the desk to provide a barrier between workers and visitors. The gift shop will remain open but no cash will be accepted.

In accordance with the proclamation issued by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, the Hearst Center for the Arts will remain closed until at least May 27. To stay updated on their virtual classes and programs, visit thehearst.org or follow their Facebook page @hearstcenterforthearts and contact (319) 273-8641 with any questions.

