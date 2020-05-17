Cedar Falls city offices prepare to reopen

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls City Hall will reopen to the public Monday. As the city works to provide a safe environment for both employees and citizens, new precautions will be enforced at City Hall to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- All visitors will be required to wear masks and must abide by social distancing rules.
- Staff will be wearing masks when interacting with the public.
- Signs will be positioned in City Hall notifying visitors of these requirements and social distancing marks will be in place on the floor to help visitors comply with guidelines.
- Visitors may only visit the front desk either upstairs or downstairs at City Hall. Plexiglass will be in place to provide a barrier between staff and visitors.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at both windows and sanitation of all surfaces will be performed frequently.
- Any citizen exhibiting symptoms of illness, including fever, shortness of breath, or cough, should not visit City Hall.
The city does continue to encourage residents to conduct business online as much as possible. This includes using www.cf1stop.com/ to file for electronic permits. Residents can also complete services requests online at www.cedarfalls.com/requesttracker.aspx and look up department contact information at www.cedarfalls.com/directory.aspx.
Police reports can be filed online at www.cedarfalls.com/1533/Report-a-Crime.
The Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center will reopen May 26. Hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visitors must wear masks and practice safe social distancing. Plexiglass will be installed at the desk to provide a barrier between workers and visitors. The gift shop will remain open but no cash will be accepted.
In accordance with the proclamation issued by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, the Hearst Center for the Arts will remain closed until at least May 27. To stay updated on their virtual classes and programs, visit thehearst.org or follow their Facebook page @hearstcenterforthearts and contact (319) 273-8641 with any questions.
