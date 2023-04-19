Cedar Falls – The community is invited to an open house at the newly remodeled Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St., on May 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Grow Cedar Valley is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration at 4:15 p.m. Additionally, guests can take a guided tour of the facility and city staff will be available to answer any questions the public may have about the remodel.

“We are excited to share how City Hall has been improved to better serve our community,” said Cedar Falls Communications Specialist Amanda Huisman. “As Public Safety moved to South Main Street in 2019, much of the lower area of the building was vacant. The remodel helped utilize that existing space by renovating it for administrative use and the lower level now offers a centralized service window for all citizen needs such as permits, planning, engineering, and licensing.”

Additional improvements to the building include a new HVAC system, the expansion of public areas such as the foyer and conference room now located outside of the updated council chambers, and enhanced accessibility including accessible bathrooms and ramp to the City Council dais.

