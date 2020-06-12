Cedar Falls City Hall closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Cedar Falls City Hall closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls City Hall employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol that the city has established, and per the CDC recommendations, City Hall will be closed today for cleaning.

