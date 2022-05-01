 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls churches resume community meals

Community Meal

Volunteers serve attendees at the Cedar Falls Community Meal at First United Methodist Church in 2017.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Community Meals have resumed at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls. The next meal will be held from 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. The last time a meal was served was March 10, 2020.

Sponsoring churches include Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Timothy's Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, St Luke's Episcopal Church, Unitarian Church, United Church of Christ and Community of Christ Church.

The meals will be served in the dining area. There will be no take out. There is no charge for the meal.

Hartman Reserve Nature Center Trail Rx

