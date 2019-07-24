CEDAR FALLS – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church celebrated the grand opening of its neighborhood food pantry July 10. The pantry is part of St. Luke’s ongoing food ministry in the Cedar Valley and was made possible through a partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Food ministry is an essential part of the work St. Luke’s does in the community.
“St. Luke’s recognizes the struggle to make paychecks stretch far enough each month to pay rent, utilities, daycare and gas, let alone provide enough food for one’s family. Thanks to our partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, we have been able to expand our reach into the community through this neighborhood food pantry,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Popplewell, St. Luke’s rector. “The neighborhood pantry is open in the evening in the hope that it will better accommodate people’s busy schedules. It’s a neighbor to neighbor endeavor, one way that we can provide compassionate connection with our neighbors.”
The grand opening was attended by 11 families, and more than 300 pounds of food was distributed. The pantry will be open from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the church, 2410 Melrose Drive. The church office can be contacted for more information at 277-8520. Interested individuals can learn more about St. Luke’s other food ministries at www.stlukescf.org.
