Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization offers scholarships

Business and Professional Women logo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization is accepting applications for five scholarships to students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan to attend an area college.

  • Marie Robinson Memorial Fund will give two $1,000 scholarships to nontraditional undergraduate nursing students.
  • CF BPW will provide three $1,000 scholarships to nontraditional undergraduate students.

These grants will be issued based on financial need and merit. All applications are available by contacting the financial aid offices at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls; Wartburg College, Waverly; Allen College, Hawkeye Community College, Upper Iowa University–Waterloo Center in Waterloo, and UNI-CUE. You may also access forms or on our Facebook page: Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women or by emailing bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com.

Completed applications and its supporting documents are due April 15.

Send applications to Cedar Falls BPW, attn: Scholarship Committee, PO Box 1164, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-5020. You may also email applications to - bpwcedarfalls@gmail.com

Tags

