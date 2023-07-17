CEDAR FALLS — While a lot of high schoolers may be hopping on planes this summer to vacation with their families, incoming Cedar Falls senior Param Sampat will be taking a different kind of trip – to attend a highly selective leadership opportunity in the nation’s capital.

Sampat has been selected as one of two representatives from Iowa to attend Boys Nation in Washington, D.C., a weeklong civic engagement and leadership training program.

From Friday to July 28, he will join two young men from each of the 48 other participating states – all but Hawaii – who have just finished their junior year of high school. The 98 senators are chosen out of a pool of about 20,000 applicants, making it an incredibly selective program.

Sampat’s journey with the program began with a simple email from his U.S. history teacher, Jeremiah Longnecker, letting him know that he and a handful of other students had been chosen to interview to attend Boys State at Camp Dodge.

“At first I was pretty reluctant. ... I did it because I really like my history teacher and I got one of the two spots from my school,” he said.

At Boys State in June, roughly 200 attendees from around the state were broken into groups called “cities.” For the week, the participants then campaigned for various elected city and state positions, such as city council, mayor or governor.

Sampat was chosen to be the Federalist Party chair, one of two political parties in the simulation. He ran a party convention and helped his candidates gain votes. After the election cycle was over, he also was chosen to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court.

“If I could choose a word to describe it, it would be surprising,” he said. “I enjoyed it so much and I never thought I would. I met so many new great people and I made a lot of friends.”

While Sampat may have been surprised, his parents say the drive for success he displayed during the week fits right in with who he is at heart.

“Even since he was in middle school, Param was always very ambitious. He always wanted to do everything right, do everything perfect, and that has just continued,” his father, Parag, said. “He’s such a hard worker sometimes we have to stop him and say, ‘Are you sure you’re going to be able to do all of that?’ He not only does it, he wants to do it the best way and he wants to do it perfectly.”

During Boys State, a list of nominees were vetted down to 10 individuals to interview for the national positions. Param and his family found out he had been selected for Boys Nation during the closing ceremony on the final day.

“It made me so proud that he would be the one to represent Iowa,” his mother, Rashmi, said. “I can’t even explain how proud I felt just hearing his name.”

Sampat will be representing Iowa alongside Iowa City West student Andrew Dong. During the week, the pair will engage in similar civic training activities, this time acting as senators who have the option to run for Boys Nation president.

They will also tour the sights in Washington, D.C., including a visit to Capitol Hill and a chance to meet U.S. senators.

The program is sponsored by the American Legion, which covers the travel costs for participants over the course of their stay. Sampat is the third person from Cedar Falls ever selected for the event.

“It’s quite an honor for any American Legion Post in the state of Iowa to have one of their delegates from Iowa Boys State sent to the national one,” said Tom Hagarty, post adjutant and Boys State coordinator at the Cedar Falls American Legion Post. “And it’s quite an honor for the Legion Post in Cedar Falls to have him going and representing us.”

The city’s previous national representatives were former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews in 1963 and Jacob Pence, who attended Boys Nation in 2015 and went on to graduate from West Point.

While it seems like he’d make a good public official one day, Sampat has his eyes on another goal. After high school, he wants to go to college and major in biology or neuroscience to eventually become a doctor. Whether he has a career in politics or not, he still finds plenty of value in all his experiences with the program.

“I feel like for me, it’s not about getting political power and all that, it’s about enjoying that experience,” he said.

“I’ll never get to engage in something like this ever again, so I’m just looking forward to meeting new people and meeting people from all around the country who are all ambitious and goal oriented and have so many different world views.”

