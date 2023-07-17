CEDAR FALLS — While a lot of high schoolers may be hopping on planes this summer to vacation with their families, incoming Cedar Falls senior Param Sampat will be taking a different kind of trip – to attend a highly selective leadership opportunity in the nation’s capital.
Sampat has been selected as one of two representatives from Iowa to attend Boys Nation in Washington, D.C., a weeklong civic engagement and leadership training program.
From Friday to July 28, he will join two young men from each of the 48 other participating states – all but Hawaii – who have just finished their junior year of high school. The 98 senators are chosen out of a pool of about 20,000 applicants, making it an incredibly selective program.
Sampat’s journey with the program began with a simple email from his U.S. history teacher, Jeremiah Longnecker, letting him know that he and a handful of other students had been chosen to interview to attend Boys State at Camp Dodge.
“At first I was pretty reluctant. ... I did it because I really like my history teacher and I got one of the two spots from my school,” he said.
At Boys State in June, roughly 200 attendees from around the state were broken into groups called “cities.” For the week, the participants then campaigned for various elected city and state positions, such as city council, mayor or governor.
Sampat was chosen to be the Federalist Party chair, one of two political parties in the simulation. He ran a party convention and helped his candidates gain votes. After the election cycle was over, he also was chosen to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court.
“If I could choose a word to describe it, it would be surprising,” he said. “I enjoyed it so much and I never thought I would. I met so many new great people and I made a lot of friends.”
While Sampat may have been surprised, his parents say the drive for success he displayed during the week fits right in with who he is at heart.
“Even since he was in middle school, Param was always very ambitious. He always wanted to do everything right, do everything perfect, and that has just continued,” his father, Parag, said. “He’s such a hard worker sometimes we have to stop him and say, ‘Are you sure you’re going to be able to do all of that?’ He not only does it, he wants to do it the best way and he wants to do it perfectly.”
During Boys State, a list of nominees were vetted down to 10 individuals to interview for the national positions. Param and his family found out he had been selected for Boys Nation during the closing ceremony on the final day.
“It made me so proud that he would be the one to represent Iowa,” his mother, Rashmi, said. “I can’t even explain how proud I felt just hearing his name.”
Sampat will be representing Iowa alongside Iowa City West student Andrew Dong. During the week, the pair will engage in similar civic training activities, this time acting as senators who have the option to run for Boys Nation president.
They will also tour the sights in Washington, D.C., including a visit to Capitol Hill and a chance to meet U.S. senators.
The program is sponsored by the American Legion, which covers the travel costs for participants over the course of their stay. Sampat is the third person from Cedar Falls ever selected for the event.
“It’s quite an honor for any American Legion Post in the state of Iowa to have one of their delegates from Iowa Boys State sent to the national one,” said Tom Hagarty, post adjutant and Boys State coordinator at the Cedar Falls American Legion Post. “And it’s quite an honor for the Legion Post in Cedar Falls to have him going and representing us.”
The city’s previous national representatives were former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews in 1963 and Jacob Pence, who attended Boys Nation in 2015 and went on to graduate from West Point.
While it seems like he’d make a good public official one day, Sampat has his eyes on another goal. After high school, he wants to go to college and major in biology or neuroscience to eventually become a doctor. Whether he has a career in politics or not, he still finds plenty of value in all his experiences with the program.
“I feel like for me, it’s not about getting political power and all that, it’s about enjoying that experience,” he said.
“I’ll never get to engage in something like this ever again, so I’m just looking forward to meeting new people and meeting people from all around the country who are all ambitious and goal oriented and have so many different world views.”
What do Iowans want? An inside look at what 20 Iowans say about their lives, government
About the series
This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.
We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.
This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.
The 20 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.
What Iowans want - Carl Cleveland
Photo: Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal Carl Cleveland Age: 72 City: Sergeant Bluff, Iowa Occupation: Retired Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District transportation director Family: Widower, with two grown children and two grandchildren Years in Iowa: Entire life Political affiliation: Republican What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020: Donald Trump What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life: “Raising a family.” How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? “Making tough choices. (Politicians) listening to their constituents.” What issues do you wish government paid more attention to? “Education, immigration and the economy.”
Read more about Carl Cleveland
What Iowans want - Jesse Persons
Photo: Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal Jesse Persons Age: 44 Residence: Moville Occupation: Special education teacher at Pier Learning Center in Sioux City Family: Husband and four children, two of whom have graduated from high school Years in Iowa: From age 6-23 before leaving; returned in 2006 Political affiliation: Registered independent Presidential candidate voted for in 2020: Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life: Inflation. "I can't imagine what it must be like for a single-income family." How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? Education. "We just worry about money being pulled from our already stretched thin public schools."
Persons has seen teachers leave the profession. If state funding doesn't keep up with inflation, will more teachers leave? The funding decisions made by the Legislature will have a major impact on the teaching profession and the state's schools.
"I worry, do we still have or will we still have highly qualified teachers in Iowa?" Persons said.
What issues do you wish government paid more attention to? Listening to all Iowans about controversial subjects such as removing books from school libraries and prohibiting discussions about LGBTQ.
Read more about Jesse Persons.
What Iowans want - Fatiya Adam
Photo: Jared McNett, Sioux City Journal Fatiya Adam Age: 34 City of residence: Sioux City Occupation: Case manager for Lutheran Services in Iowa for a year and a half Family: Married for 10 years and has five kids, the oldest is 18 and the youngest is 2 years old. Years in Iowa: 10 years, all in Sioux City Political affiliation: Non-affiliated Which presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden What is the biggest challenge of the work you do? The community. We welcome people from all over. Different backgrounds. Different religions. Different cultures. And they get here, and they already have culture shock, and then we run into the community that is not very welcoming toward these people. How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? “Honestly, Iowa’s not very welcoming to refugees. But it’s better than a year ago. For example, we didn’t have any refugee offices in Sioux City. Now we have a refugee office open in Sioux City. I met the governor in person. Sometimes what you see and hear is different from meeting a person and sitting and talking. I did have a vision of Iowa before, but it’s completely different now.” What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? “School. Other states are accepting of more cultures. We have holidays, as Muslim people, and those holidays children miss school. Just for a couple of days. For Christmas, the whole week, we get off. And I’m happy. But kids in school, when our holiday comes, (they) miss school for a couple of days. They get points off; they miss tests, even though we tell them (the school) ... that should be excused as a holiday celebration. Less attention to? If you come to this country, you are judged right away. Questioned. We should be accepted the same way everybody is accepted, basically. I don’t know if that’s even government, but as a person I wish for my kids to not grow up worried if they can play that sport. Acceptance. That’s my wish.”
Read more about Fatiya Adam.
What Iowans Want - Garie Lewis
Photo: Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal Garie Lewis Age: 60 City or town of residence: Sioux City Occupation: Self-employed comedian, writer, artist, digital creator, painter Family: Single Years in Iowa: Last 23 in Sioux City Political affiliation: Registered Democrat What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
“Well, right now, it’s my health, because I’ve been suffering with long COVID since August. I haven’t been able to work because of it.”
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
“I’m lucky that I qualified for Medicaid. Medicaid is taking care of me. If funds for that get cut, that’s going to send me back to the old days of just not going to a doctor.”
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to?
"I'd like to see them concentrate more on infrastructure, roads, housing, medical care, senior care, childcare. I'd like to see people realize that taking care of their brothers and sisters is one of the founding principles of most of the religions in this country and the founding of our government."
What issues do you wish the government paid less attention to?
“This game of gotcha they’ve got going on - my team against your team.”
Read more about Garie Lewis.
What Iowans want - Everett Hamner
Photo: Gary L. Krambeck Everett Hamner Age: 47 City or town of residence: Bettendorf Occupation: Professor at Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus Family: Married (25 years), two kids Years in Iowa: 20 Political affiliation: Independent What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden
"I'm deeply critical of both major parties. If I have to caucus with one of them, it would be the Democrats, but that doesn't mean I align with everything that gets pushed there," Hamner said of his vote for Joe Biden.
What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? Personally, Hamner doesn't feel many but has needed to advocate for his son's special education needs in the past. He also witnesses hateful rhetoric and Iowa's increasingly divisive atmosphere impact the diverse body of students he teaches and coaches. How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? To Hamner, Iowa's government plays a notable role in everyone's lives, namely in the atmosphere it creates and/or upholds. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? Hamner wishes Iowa's government paid more attention to supporting higher and K-12 education, climate and the environment. He wishes they put less effort in fearmongering or "scapegoating" other groups and issues, using anti-transgender legislation and anti-immigration rhetoric as examples.
Read more about Everett Hamner.
What Iowans want - Leslie DuPree
Photo: Elizabeth Pruitt Leslie DuPree Age: 70 City of Residence: Davenport, Iowa Occupation: Retired Family: Two children, five grandchildren Years in Iowa: Around 44 years Political Affiliation: Independent What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020?: Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? While she doesn't report any major daily complaints, DuPree is concerned about the environment's impact on her grandchildren's futures. How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
DuPree said she thinks about issues like climate change and environmental health every day, but again, is more concerned about its future impact to her family. Personally, she'd like to see more civility within government and politics.
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? DuPree wishes government paid more attention to environmental health, improving water quality and education and less attention to targeting LGBTQ+ groups or book and content banning. Read more about Leslie DuPree.
Watch a video of Leslie DuPree.
What Iowans want - Akeem Carter
Photo: Chris Zoeller, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Akeem Carter Age: 40 City of residence: Waterloo Occupation: Owner, Team Akeem Family: Two children Years in Iowa: 33 Political affiliation: Conservative libertarian What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Donald Trump What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? Being independent when the government has high demands for fathers on child support. How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? Meddling instead of helping in personal affairs. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? More help with providing family counseling to young parents.
Read more about Akeem Carter.
What Iowans want - Forest Dillavou
Photo: Chris Zoeller, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Forest Dillavou Age: 80 City of residence: Waterloo Occupation: Retired Family: Wife, four children Years in Iowa: 80 Political affiliation: Republican What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Donald Trump What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? The biggest challenge he faces every day is government presence in his life. How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? As a senior, he is concerned about the lack of help for older people from the government. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? He also believes the Iowa government is spending too much time on legislation that affects minority populations.
Read more about Forest Dillavou.
What Iowans want - Mary Heller
Photo: Chris Zoeller, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Mary Heller Age: 73 City or town of residence: Waterloo Occupation: Small business owner Family: Husband David, two sons, Jason and Jeremy Years in Iowa: 73 Political affiliation: Independent What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? "The biggest challenge is getting the city to realize they have to do something different if they want retail business to open downtown.” How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? She is pleased with the new property tax law, House File 718. She calls it “an important and good thing because seniors who want to stay in their homes need help.” What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? She is concerned about the federal government overstepping its boundaries “when it comes to personal rights and freedoms and free speech."
Read more about Mary Heller.
What Iowans want - Jamie Oberheu
Photo: Chris Zoeller, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Jamie Oberheu Age: 36 City of residence: Waterloo Occupation: Second-grade teacher at Orange Elementary School Family: Husband and three children Years in Iowa: 36 Political affiliation: Democrat What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in everyday life? Fears as a mom for the safety of her children and family, obstacles and restrictions in being able to teach in a way that best serves students. How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? Affects classroom abilities, child labor laws affect her children, gun safety legislation impacts feelings of safety for her family and students. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Gun safety. Less attention? Monitoring libraries/social-emotional learning laws, LGBTQ+ restrictions, abortion restrictions.
Read more about Jamie Oberheu.
What Iowans want - Jamie Swartley
Photo: Chris Zoeller, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Jamie Swartley Age: 25 City or town of residence: Waterloo Occupation: Bartender Family: Two parents, one brother and two sisters. No significant others or kids. Years in Iowa: 23 years. Political affiliation: Democrat Presidential candidate supported in 2020: Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? Like many young adults, I need to handle my rent, college debt and health insurance. But as a transgender man, I fear future challenges because of the Legislature passing legislation that targets transgender people. How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? There’s not much of a direct impact right now, as a lot of the legislation signed into law this past session targets transgender youth. I can’t think of any way it’s impacted me positively. But it’s indirectly taken a toll on me because I feel as a state we’ve gone backwards, and even if I speak up, I fear legislators telling me they don’t think I should exist. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? Rather than banning books and discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, I feel there should be more a focus placed on mental health, and on instituting music requirements in the upper grade levels to encourage them to be creative.
Read more about Jamie Swartley.
What Iowans want - Alyshea Gow
Photo: David Hotle Alyshea Gow Age: 43 City of residence: Muscatine Occupation: Owner/interior designer, Feather Your Nest Interiors Family: Husband and two children Years in Iowa: 33 Political affiliation: None What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? No answer What are the biggest challenges you face in everyday life? Having enough people to operate Feather Your Nest. How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? I really don't. I prefer it when they stay out of it. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? I wish the government would create an incentive program to encourage graduates to stay in Iowa.
See video of Alyshea Gow.
What Iowans want - Jason Squier
Photo: Kaylee Schuermann, Mason City Globe Gazette Jason Squier Age: 42 City of residence: St. Ansgar Occupation: St. Ansgar Community High School business and social studies teacher Family: Wife and three children Years in Iowa: Entire life Political affiliation: Moderate Democrat Voted for in 2020: President Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
One of the biggest challenges of small-town life is not having supplies readily accessible.
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
As a teacher, the state’s decisions affect many aspects of my career, including funding, quality of education and broadband access.
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to?
Iowa should concentrate on areas such as rural development, mental health services and maintaining youth.
What issues do you wish the government paid less attention to?
State government should focus less of their attention on national topics and conflicts and instead concentrate on laws that will directly affect the day-to-day lives of Iowans.
Read more about Jason Squier.
What Iowans want - Ryan Globe
Photo: David Golbitz, The Council Bluffs Nonpareil Ryan Globe Age: 36 Gender: Male Occupation: Custodial at Iowa School for the Deaf Political party: Independent Hometown: Council Bluffs Education: Associate’s degree What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
“Money. The buying power of my dollar goes a lot less further than what it was for my parents, for my grandparents.”
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
Ryan can’t take a walk with his son outside their building, because the sidewalks are in desperate need of repair; the same with the streets. Legalizing and taxing marijuana would create an income stream that could help pay to repair city, county and state infrastructure.
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?
Pay more attention to things that people can agree on, like the need to repair infrastructure, and less time encroaching on peoples’ private lives, especially in schools: “If you’re a teacher, just do your job. Shut your mouth, teach algebra, teach English.”
Read more about Ryan Globe.
What Iowans want - Deb Weilage
Photo: Joe Shearer, The Council Bluffs Nonpareil Deb Weilage Age: 67 City: Lifelong Council Bluffs resident Occupation: Part-time sales at Community of Christ Thrift Store & Food Pantry; has worked as a nurse’s aide, teacher, parent educator and museum tour guide, among other things Family: Husband Daryl, three adult children, seven grandchildren Years in Iowa: 67 Political affiliation: Republican Last presidential vote: Trump (but only because I like Pence) What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
For Deb Weilage, it is helping the families who come to the thrift store and pantry where she works find the assistance they need.
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
Weilage is concerned about taxpayers’ money funding scholarships to private schools.
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?
She feels more assistance should be available for people struggling with mental health issues, addiction and homelessness. The state could do less to help private schools.
Read more about Deb Weilage.
What Iowans Want - Laito Zarkpah
Photo: Caleb McCullough, Des Moines Bureau Laito Zarkpah Age: 23 City or town of residence: Pleasant Hill Occupation: Intern at Family Planning Council of Iowa Family: Parents, brother Years in Iowa: Six Political affiliation: Independent What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Did not say What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
Being a black, queer woman, I mean, you walk out the door and there’s nothing but challenges. I think the legislation that’s being passed that would effectively make it harder for someone like me to receive reproductive health care. I think that also … the transphobic rhetoric that's being tossed around, I think that it just makes it harder to feel like I'm welcome. Especially in the state of Iowa because it's a bit more conservative.
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? I think it's just very clear that no matter what the majority of Iowans want or what is better for the majority of Iowans, especially poor people, people of color, LGBTQ people, it's not about us. It's about what they want and the things that they want to pass. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? They should focus on making sure that everyone has access to the things they need to live with quality of life, whether that be health care, whether that be housing, whether that be a place to go to work or a means of making money, or just the means of not having to struggle. I think we should pay less attention to taking away basic human rights. I think that would be a step in the right direction because then it clears up a lot of agendas to do other things and get other legislation passed.
Read more about Laito Zarkpah.
What Iowans Want - Emma Bade
Photo: Caleb McCullough, Des Moines Bureau Emma Bade Age: 27 City or town of residence: Des Moines Occupation: Teacher Family: Boyfriend, parents Years in Iowa: 27 Political affiliation: Democrat What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? My job could be a lot easier if we had more resources, and we had different curriculums that I've had experiences with at other places. It just makes it a lot more work, a lot more challenging for the teacher end of it. You can only do so much with what you have. For me, a special education teacher, I have a giant roster, because we don't have enough special education teachers. Then that's just less for all the other students. How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? There’s hurdles to overcome that don't necessarily need to be there because of certain laws in place … Being in this state, and how right-leaning it tends to be, especially at the state level, just the different laws that are passed, and that aren't passed. Things that should be happening in the state that aren't, because of the way things pan out in the state in the Senate. And the votes just aren't there to get certain things passed, like anything to do with climate change. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? I really wish that they would pay more attention to equity. There is a huge difference in the education you get based off the zip code you live in in this state. And that's not fair. Every kid should have access to the same education, and it should not have anything to do with the zip code you live in. And that goes even past education in school. Think about what type of parks are in your neighborhoods, and how does that depend on where your zip code is? … I definitely wish they paid more attention to climate change because to me, that's irreversible, and that's not going to go away. So we need to do what we can and address it now.
Read more about Emma Bade.
What Iowans Want - Chris Garcia
Chris Garcia Age: 74 City or town of residence: Woodward Occupation: Retired Family: Wife, children, grandchildren Years in Iowa: 74 Political affiliation: Republican What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Donald Trump What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? “My main concern today is what this country is going to look like for my grandchildren in 10 years, 15 years down the road. I'm really concerned about socialists, the very progressive agenda going on right now. I was a very liberal Democrat, probably the first 30 years of my life. I probably came into the Republican Party during the Reagan administration … But I guess my main concern right now is just the moral compass as far as where the country's going.” How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
“I think the governor today is doing a pretty good job with family. She's doing a good job with schools. She got through the school choice thing. And at the same time, I truly believe that she is very in tune with the public school system, keeping that intact and keeping that moving in the right direction. But there are certain areas of the state where in order to keep people from being trapped, they're going to need other options. They’re going to need choice …. And I believe that schools are meant to, number one, teach reading, writing and arithmetic. And they're there to keep a certain amount of discipline within the school. They're not there to parent. They're not there to indoctrinate. They're not there to impress on children their way of life.”
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? I think that we need to continue to oversee the environment. I think those are important things. And especially with farming, they really have to be very vigilant on our streams and our lakes. Because the farmers tend to put a lot of chemicals on this ground. And so that's something that we really need to be careful of, is our food, how it’s raised … I don’t want to be termed as far as buying into this green agenda, but I do think that we need to look into different energy, the different ways to heat our homes, different ways to run our cars. But I think one of the main things we should look into is solar energy, and the storage of solar energy.”
Read more about Chris Garcia.
What Iowans want - Kelli Bryant
Photo: Elizabeth Pruitt Kelli Bryant Age: 58 City of residence: Davenport Occupation: Assistant technician for the food service in the Davenport school district Family: Husband, Dean, and six children between them in a blended family Years in Iowa: Born in Dayton Ohio, raised in Iowa and lived in the state since. Political affiliation: Democrat What presidential candidate did you vote for in 2020? Joe Biden What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? Slowing down and connecting with others. How do you see Iowa's government affecting your life? Legislation making it easier to carry firearms. What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? Investing more in after-school programming and activities for children and teens. Less legislation regulating LGBTQ individuals.
Read more about Kelli Bryant.
What Iowans want - Alleena Blackwell
Photo: Elizabeth Pruitt Alleena Blackwell Age: 20 City of residence: Davenport Occupation: Student at Western Illinois University Family: Lives with mom and older brother, dad lives separately Years in Iowa: 20 years Political affiliation: Democratic Presidential candidate 2020: Too young to vote What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life?
Blackwell is graduating from WIU in the 2023 fall semester after finishing her last semester of student teaching in Rock Island, Illinois. She'll be graduating not only as a Black female, but as a first generation for her family.
How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life?
Blackwell is concerned that Iowa government prioritizes private schooling over public, which she feels neglects the teachers and students who truly need state funding.
While she is about to become a public school teacher in Illinois, she is concerned for the future of Iowa educators, because she works closely between states as a resident of Davenport.
What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to?
As a future educator, Blackwell is concerned with her government's lack of concern on gun violence in schools.
She's spoken out against the campaign by her governor to "protect the children" through book bans, instead of creating restrictions on firearms from entering schools.
