Cedar Falls booster, veterans advocate Sid Morris dies

But in recent years, his favorite project was Veterans Park. One of his early initiatives was to get a replica Statue of Liberty moved there from Overman Park downtown, and to get the City Council to designate Waterloo Road adjacent to Veterans Park as "Veterans Parkway." He was well known for his semiannual sales of commemorative bricks honoring veterans to finance the park's upkeep. The bricks line its walkways. He also raised funds for several expansions of the park. He was instrumental in securing Veterans Park as the location of Black Hawk County's Freedom Rock, one of many statewide painted by Greenfield artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II.

Contemporaries who worked with Morris on those projects said he was known for his gentle persistence and self-effacing humor.

"When it came to Veterans Park, Sid was the first guy there," said Vietnam War era Navy veteran Mike Butler, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Cedar Falls. "It took a little arm twisting, but Sid always did it with a smile, and he could laugh at himself.

"It's a terrible loss for our community," said Butler, a retired banker and financial consultant. "I think Sid's whole goal was to bring the community together." He recalled Morris' pride in the development of the Cedar Falls Industrial Park during his years on the City Council.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}