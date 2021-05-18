Cedar Falls booster, veterans advocate Sid Morris dies

CEDAR FALLS -- Vilas "Sid" Morris, a longtime Waterloo educator, Cedar Falls community activist and advocate for military veterans passed away Tuesday morning at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital after complications following a fall. He was 88.
Morris worked many years in the Waterloo Schools and was the longtime principal of River Hills School, a regional special education school in Cedar Falls. He the driving force behind the creation of Veterans Memorial Park on Waterloo Road in Cedar Falls, which he began in 1997 when he served on the City Council, in cooperation with fellow veteran and then-Cedar Falls Mayor Ed Stachovic. He also served many years on the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees and was part of a committee that supported the creation of CFU's municipal communications utility.
Morris served as a forward observer in an artillery unit on Pork Chop Hill during the Korean War in 1952-53. Over the past 10 years he organized Korean War veterans recognition events at Drake University's Knapp Center in Des Moines and at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, where veterans were presented with anniversary recognition medallions from the South Korean government. He was key in promoting two Iowa chapters of Korean War veterans. He also served on the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission.
He was extensively involved with the Scottish Rite Masons, particularly that organizations' support of the Rite Care Early Language preschool program at the University of Northern Iowa.
But in recent years, his favorite project was Veterans Park. One of his early initiatives was to get a replica Statue of Liberty moved there from Overman Park downtown, and to get the City Council to designate Waterloo Road adjacent to Veterans Park as "Veterans Parkway." He was well known for his semiannual sales of commemorative bricks honoring veterans to finance the park's upkeep. The bricks line its walkways. He also raised funds for several expansions of the park. He was instrumental in securing Veterans Park as the location of Black Hawk County's Freedom Rock, one of many statewide painted by Greenfield artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II.
Contemporaries who worked with Morris on those projects said he was known for his gentle persistence and self-effacing humor.
"When it came to Veterans Park, Sid was the first guy there," said Vietnam War era Navy veteran Mike Butler, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Cedar Falls. "It took a little arm twisting, but Sid always did it with a smile, and he could laugh at himself.
"It's a terrible loss for our community," said Butler, a retired banker and financial consultant. "I think Sid's whole goal was to bring the community together." He recalled Morris' pride in the development of the Cedar Falls Industrial Park during his years on the City Council.
Former City Council member Tom Hagarty, also a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, said Morris, who preceded him on the council, counseled him on city matters and, "almost on a challenge," got him involved in the Cedar Falls American Legion post.
"I enjoyed being around Sid," Hagarty said. "He had kind of a snicker when he shared something with you" to encourage involvement in a project. "He had a way of convincing you it was the best thing for the American Legion or the city. Sid just had a knack for getting you involved in veterans projects and making things good for veterans, especially Korean War veterans."
Morris is the grandfather of Taylor Morris, a U.S. Navy bomb disposal expert who lost portions of all four limbs in a May 2012 bomb blast in Afghanistan. Taylor's story and his rehabilitation with his girlfriend and now wife, Danielle Kelly Morris, by his side as his caregiver received national attention.
"I'll never forget when Taylor was coming home," Hagarty said, and a community reception was held as Taylor and Danielle returned in August 2012 after months of rehabilitation at Water Reed National Military Medical Center. "It was the first time Sid had gotten to see his grandson since he was hospitalized," Hagarty said. "I'll never forget how proud Sid was of finally getting to hug his grandson and welcome him home." Taylor and Danielle Morris now live in Cedar Falls and are parents of a baby girl.
Sid Morris didn't reserve that one-on-one involvement with veterans just for family, Hagarty said.
"Sid was always involved in helping veterans," Hagarty. "If we could help a veteran out, it was led by Sid, and others would get involved."