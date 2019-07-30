CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Bible Conference, nearing its 100th anniversary, is underway this week at the Riverview Conference Center — ushered in Saturday evening with a concert by Christian quartet group Avalon.
“Most (conferences) have gone away and just kind of died out,” said Cedar Falls Bible Conference Director Matt Reisetter. “We’re one of … or (maybe) the longest-lasting one in the country.”
The 98th Bible Conference hosts a diverse group of speakers and musicians. A majority of Midwestern speakers and several from Oregon and California traveled to Cedar Falls this week. While each year sees a new lineup, the core structure of the conference continually provides speakers for the summer conference.
“Our main components are our speakers at morning and evening sessions,” Reisetter said.
An 8 a.m. prayer session kicked the conference into full swing Monday after it eased in Sunday with two speaker sessions and an evening choir sing. Missouri pastor Phil Hopper took the stage following Monday morning prayer before returning in the afternoon with Dan Gerdes, a member of his church, for a session focused on suffering and hope.
Throughout the week, the schedule contains both morning and evening key speakers, with worship music complementing the night sessions. True to tradition, a pie and ice cream night is returning Tuesday evening and brats and sweet corn will be served at 5 p.m. Thursday, both under the picnic shelter on the conference grounds.
Sean McDowell will fill the final speaker’s slot Sunday morning, with musician Jason Gray closing the conference Sunday evening with a concert.
Staple conference events are the bookend Saturday and Sunday concerts, worship music and children and youth ministries; but this year the conference is supplying a lineup of food trucks and coffee vendors as a new addition.
Testing the waters last year, the conference brought in one food truck from Nelly’s Hot Dogs. When the response was positive, the decision was made to incorporate more food trucks.
This week, Nelly’s returned along with two more trucks from Kubo and Chic-Fil-A. The Salvation Army has offered to serve meals both Friday and Saturday, and while the tradition of cookies and coffee in between messages continues, several vendors like Sidecar, Cottonwood Canyon and Cabin Coffee are being added some mornings.
Reisetter said last year’s trial allowed easy lunch access for conference-goers and encouraged discussions following speakers’ messages.
“(It) gives an opportunity for prolonged interaction,” Reisetter said.
For nearly a hundred years, the conference has drawn an audience demographic from the Cedar Valley and the Midwest. Reisetter said 60 percent of attendees are 60 and older.
What started as a response to churches shifting from biblical foundations in 1922 spurred a movement that produced Bible conferences around the nation, including what has continued into today’s Cedar Falls Bible Conference.
At its conception, several Cedar Falls business leaders and church members came together and “decided that they wanted to have biblical principles influence the community,” Reisetter said.
Over the years, Reisetter said, the conference has changed superficially, in factors of promotional presentation and schedule logistics, but never substantively; it continues to follow the mold of its biblical foundations.
Reisetter said his father remembers a handful of preachers from when he attended the conference in the 1950s, an evolution from the first year’s sole speaker, G. Campbell Morgan, a British evangelist Reisetter referred to as “the Billy Graham of his day.”
This week, seven speakers and four worship leaders are scheduled for the nine-day conference.
The draw of the conference each year traces back to its roots of providing biblical teaching. Some feedback Reisetter received came from a friend who said the conference, unlike some churches and ministries, provides “a lot of substance and a little flash.”
“People who are drawn to this want it to be substantive,” Reisetter said.
