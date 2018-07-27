CEDAR FALLS — One of America’s longest consecutive annual Bible conferences will begin Saturday and continue through Aug. 5.
Located in the same spot it began in 1921, the Cedar Falls Bible Conference takes place on the grounds of Riverview Conference Center, on the north end of Division Street off West First Street in Cedar Falls. “It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather around world-class preaching and top-notch music to be inspired, challenged and shaped by God’s word,” said Matt Reisetter, who is in his first year as the conference’s director. The conference, started nearly a century ago by local business leaders who wanted biblical values to influence the community, will feature six main speakers, two concerts and a chalk artist spread out across morning and evening sessions. There also will be a nursery and ministry programming for children through high school.
“This is an event the entire family can enjoy, and it’s easy on the pocketbook,” Reisetter said. All sessions, programs and concerts associated with the Cedar Falls Bible Conference are free of charge and open to the public.
Reisetter said the most popular events will likely be the Aug. 4 concert by award-winning Christian music group Selah, the sessions by John Stonestreet Monday and Tuesday, president of the Colson Center and the personal testimony of Cedar Falls’ Matt Slykhuis on Sunday night.
A schedule and more information about speakers, musicians and kids activities can be found at CedarFallsBibleConference.com.
